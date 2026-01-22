Fish and Game to capture and GPS-collar elk calves to support long-term elk management in North Idaho

To many people, the idea of using a helicopter to locate, capture and place a GPS collar on an elk may sound like something out of a nature documentary. For Idaho Fish and Game wildlife biologists, however, it is an important and carefully planned part of managing elk herds and ensuring continued hunting opportunities in North Idaho.

Each year, Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle Region conduct limited helicopter operations to deploy GPS collars on elk calves. The data collected help biologists better understand where elk live, how they move across the landscape and what factors influence survival—information that directly supports science-based elk management.

“When an animal is wearing a GPS collar, we learn a great deal about the habitats it uses, how it moves throughout the year, and, if it dies, what caused that mortality,” said Barb Moore, Regional Wildlife Biologist in the Panhandle Region. “That information helps the Fish and Game Commission to make informed decisions about setting hunting seasons and long-term population management.”