Wahiawā District Court Closed Due to Shortage of Deputy Sheriffs

HONOLULU – Wahiawā District Court, located at 1034 Kilani Avenue, closed at 12:30 p.m. today due to shortage of Deputy Sheriffs.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Friday, January 23.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

