LOFTAPPS Introduces LOFTai at Production Summit Los Angeles (PSLA), January 27–28, 2026

First AI Solution Empowers Creative Teams With Reliable Prompt Tracking for Demanding AI-Driven Image and Video Production

Studios and creators aren’t short on ideas, but need infrastructure to manage AI prompt chaos. At PSLA, we’re excited to show how LOFTai brings order to AI work with a production-proven platform.” — Gary Mundell, CEO Tippett Studios, Advisor to LOFTAPPS

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOFTAPPS today introduced LOFTai, the first specialized AI production-ready management platform for professional imaging and video content generation. LOFTai is a game-changing technology for VFX studios that streamlines the management of AI-generated content, enabling teams to track prompts, assets, and workflows from start to finish while boosting productivity, collaboration, and production efficiency. The company will formally reveal LOFTai at Production Summit Los Angeles ( PSLA), taking place in Los Angeles, January 27–28, 2026.LOFTai seamlessly integrates AI into production workflows as a collaborative tool for teams building the next generation of content. Compatible with top AI image and video platforms, it delivers targeted functionality, capturing creative inputs, feedback, and iteration history to ensure a traceable process. As part of the production ecosystem, this integration boosts production clarity and decision transparency, speeding up workflows for filmmakers and creative professionals.Managing the Next Era of AI Creative ContentGary Mundell, CEO at Tippett Studios and advisor to LOFTAPPS, notes that the production landscape is experiencing a seismic shift, with AI affecting every stage of content creation, from ideation to final delivery, forever changing the industry’s dynamics.“Studios and creators are not short on ideas but seek the necessary infrastructure for managing the operational chaos inherent in tracking and managing prompts associated with generative AI experimentation,” said Mundell. “We’re excited to show the professional community at PSLA how LOFTai shatters AI management barriers with an efficient, production-proven platform that enables teams to regenerate, refine, or hand off AI content without losing the creative or technical intent behind it.”Precision for AI Production PipelinesLOFTai is the industry’s first production-ready operational infrastructure for managing AI-generated content at scale. It captures a complete record of input parameters, prompts, generation seeds, model versions, stylistic controls, and project-defined customer attributes, creating a fully reproducible, auditable trail.“Existing VFX production pipelines were not built to support iterative, AI-driven shot construction or the level of creative control required to reliably and consistently deliver a director’s vision on screen,” said Remko Noteboom, CTO at LOFTAPPS. “LOFTai delivers transformative prompt functionality allowing teams to reliably track, recreate, or modify AI outputs throughout production and focus on the creative process. It harnesses the chaos and unruly hellscape of data into a powerhouse of precision and control.”LOFTai Feature Highlights● Browser and desktop application that integrates into AI-driven production pipelines for prompt and parameter management.● Provides full transparency across AI workflows, enabling tracking of prompts, models, and styles.● Allows teams to recreate, reproduce, or refine AI-generated assets throughout the production cycle.● Empowers scalable, disciplined AI-driven content creation while preserving creative control.PSLA Panel Discussion - Featuring VFX Icon Phil TippettOver the past year, VFX pioneer and film director, Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Starship Troopers, The Mandalorian), has integrated LOFTai into Tippett Studio’s AI-production workflow for his upcoming feature, Sentinel.During PSLA, LOFTAPPS and Tippett team members will participate in a panel titled “Know Your Foe”. The discussion will explore the challenges and opportunities of integrating artificial intelligence into the Sentinel pipeline, focusing on how LOFTai manages content generation while preserving creative integrity.• Presentation: “Know Your Foe”Jan. 27, 11 a.m. PST WePlay Studios , Los AngelesLOFTai demonstrations at PSLAThe LOFTAPPS leadership team will be available at PSLA on Jan. 27 at WePlay Studios for LOFTai briefings, followed by an informal onsite cocktail reception featuring a brief LOFTai demonstration and an opportunity to engage directly with the team.• Briefings: Noon–5 p.m. PST• Reception: 5:30–6:30 p.m. PSTAbout LOFTAPPSHeadquartered in Berkeley, Calif., LOFTAPPS develops production-focused software for the media and entertainment and enterprise industries that is reshaping how content is created, managed, and delivered.The company’s latest product, LOFTai, is the first AI production management platform built to support film, VFX, animation, games, commercial production, and enterprise teams with reliable functionality to track assets, metadata, and prompts across AI-assisted production pipelines.# # #Product Inquiries:LOFTAPPScontact@loftapps.comInvestor Contact:Wanda MeloniInnovaris Labs760-213-7939 | wanda@innovarislabs.comMedia Contact:Vicky Gray-ClarkAmbient PR408-318-1980 | vicky@ambientpr.com

