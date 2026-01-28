Elite Asian Matchmaker Named Best Asian Matchmaker in New York of 2026 by Evergreen Awards

Founder Xiaoli Mei

Award recognizes Elite Asian Matchmaker’s excellence in elite matchmaking, cultural compatibility, and long-term relationship success in New York.

Love is not about chance or endless dating. It’s about clarity, emotional readiness, and alignment in values.” — Xiaoli Mei

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Asian Matchmaker has been named the Best Asian Matchmaker in New York of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, recognizing the firm’s excellence in elite matchmaking and its proven success in helping accomplished singles form lasting, marriage-minded relationships.Founded by Xiaoli Mei, a certified professional matchmaker and relationship coach with a background in psychology, Elite Asian Matchmaker specializes in working with high-achieving professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and public figures who value cultural alignment, emotional intelligence, and long-term compatibility.Elite Asian Matchmaker is widely known for its personalized, discreet, and selective approach to matchmaking. Rather than relying on volume-based introductions, the firm focuses on in-depth assessments, behavioral insights, and shared life values to ensure meaningful compatibility. The agency serves clients throughout New York, across the United States, and internationally.“Love is not about chance or endless dating,” said Xiaoli Mei, Founder of Elite Asian Matchmaker. “It’s about clarity, emotional readiness, and alignment in values. This recognition validates the importance of intentional matchmaking for people who are serious about building a life partnership.Many clients seek the firm’s services due to privacy concerns, demanding careers, and dissatisfaction with conventional dating platforms.Evergreen Awards evaluates organizations based on service quality, measurable outcomes, client satisfaction, and industry impact. The 2026 recognition highlights Elite Asian Matchmaker’s consistent results, ethical standards, and leadership within the private matchmaking industry.At the core of Elite Asian Matchmaker’s philosophy is the belief that successful individuals deserve a strategic and thoughtful approach to love—one that respects their time, values, and desire for meaningful connection. Each client engagement begins with a comprehensive evaluation of relationship history, goals, and emotional compatibility to ensure curated, high-quality introductions.This award further establishes Elite Asian Matchmaker as a leading authority in elite Asian matchmaking and relationship strategy, setting a benchmark for professionalism and results-driven service.About Elite Asian MatchmakerElite Asian Matchmaker is a boutique, private matchmaking firm specializing in connecting accomplished, marriage-minded singles who value cultural understanding, emotional intelligence, and long-term commitment. Founded by certified matchmaker and relationship coach Xiaoli Mei, the firm serves clients in New York, across the U.S., and internationally.Website: www.eliteasianmatchmaker.com

