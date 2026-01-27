KEIRUS BY KJE Founder: As Economic Uncertainty Persists, Job Seekers Face Longer Searches—Here’s What Helps

Job searching has become more competitive as economic uncertainty continues and many companies rely on AI tools to screen candidates. Use these tips from executive coach, Kelley Johnson, to increase visibility with employers.

Executive coach Kelley Johnson shares practical job search tips to help candidates stand out and get seen in an AI-driven hiring market.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers announced more than 1.2 million job cuts in 2025, the highest level since 2020, according to a January report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, underscoring ongoing economic uncertainty and cautious hiring across industries.

While layoffs capture headlines, many job seekers say the bigger challenge comes after applying—getting their résumé seen and securing an interview in a market increasingly shaped by AI-driven hiring tools.

“It was so frustrating trying to get past the AI filters,” said Collin Packer, a Dallas nonprofit leader. “I kept thinking, if I could just get seen and have a chance to interview, I know I could sell myself.”

According to Kelley Johnson, an executive coach and workplace strategist who works with professionals navigating career transitions, that experience is becoming more common as companies rely on artificial intelligence to manage high applicant volume while keeping recruiting teams lean.

“AI has changed the front door to hiring,” Johnson said. “Strong candidates aren’t always being evaluated by a human right away, which means clarity, positioning, and visibility matter more than ever.”

Johnson says most job seekers struggle in three core areas:

- Clarity and direction: Uncertainty about which roles they’re best qualified for, whether they can pivot industries, and how to position past experience for something new.

- Resumes that actually sell results: Many resumes focus on responsibilities instead of outcomes, making it harder for candidates to stand out—especially when AI tools scan for relevance and impact.

- Job-search strategy: Not knowing when or how to follow up, relying only on job boards, and underusing professional relationships.

“In a competitive job market, it’s not just about what you know,” Johnson said. “It’s about who knows you and having a job-search strategy that helps the right people connect the dots.”

Top 5 Ways to Make a Job Search Easier in a Slower Economy

• Create a résumé that shows what you’ve done, not just what your job was. Focus on results. Numbers help. Wins matter.

• Change your résumé for each job you apply to. Small changes can help your résumé get seen by AI screening tools and recruiters.

• Use AI to strengthen your personal brand online. Tools like ChatGPT can help improve résumés and LinkedIn profiles so skills and qualifications are clear and consistent.

• Broaden your visibility, both online and in person. Attend industry events and share content online that shows what you know and how you think.

• Network with the intention of giving as much as you get. Reach out to former coworkers and contacts with curiosity and generosity, not just requests.

Johnson noted that job seekers don’t need to overhaul everything at once. “Start with one or two changes you can make this week,” she said. “Momentum builds confidence, and confidence shows.”

She teaches these strategies in more depth in her online course, ChatGPT for Job Seekers, which helps candidates clarify career direction, tailor application materials efficiently, strengthen their personal brand, and prepare for high-impact interviews—while still sounding like themselves.

About Kelley Johnson

Kelley Johnson is an executive coach, workplace strategist, and Founder of KEIRUS BY KJE, where she partners with Fortune 500 companies and growth-stage organizations on workplace culture, talent management, and leadership development. Over the course of her career, Johnson has supported the development of more than 4,000 leaders across 10 industries and 10 countries, spanning corporate and nonprofit environments.

Her work focuses on helping leaders and professionals navigate complexity, lead with clarity, and build cultures that support performance and people. Johnson brings experience across Fortune 500 enterprises and entrepreneurial, high-growth environments, and is known for translating big-picture strategy into practical action.

For more information, visit keirusbykje.com

