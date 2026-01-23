Liza Minnelli Sets Her Authentic Voice to AI Music in Kids Wait Till You Hear This

Image courtesy of Jon Carrasco/ Brittany Duncan - Carrberry Companies

The release aligns with her memoir of the same title arriving March 10

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liza Minnelli releases Kids Wait Till You Hear This, a new recording featuring her authentic voice set to AI music, available on all major streaming platforms and for purchase through participating digital music retailers. The release arrives in advance of her forthcoming memoir of the same title, out March 10, and reflects Minnelli’s decision to engage modern technology as a creative tool guided by her own voice, choices, and intent.Listeners are hearing Liza Minnelli herself. Her real voice anchors every moment of the recording, with technology used solely to shape the musical environment around it. The phrasing, timing, and emotional direction remain unmistakably hers, reinforcing her belief that, “AI tools exist to serve the artists, not replace the artists, to me the world of artists includes musicians, arrangers, conductors, session players, each vocalist and producers.I’m concerned about the impact of technology on the human expression of art. I weighed working in this technology very carefully. I asked my musical tribe, and creatives could we use AI to serve our art without replacing anyone? Could we turn AI on it’s head by paying people to determine the quality of the art, as consultants versus actually playing? As artists grow older, we must find new ways to create and contribute. One of our musicians is coping with Parkinson’s disease. It is a challenge for him to play–not at all difficult for him to guide the sound. Musicians were retained for consultation and so were arrangers. Not working with a giant record label allowed everyone to participate in equality. We learned how we want to use this technology and we also learned what we don’t want to do. We had a helluva lot of fun. Everyone is getting paid and receives equity.This recording uses new technology, but the voice you hear is my real voice. That was essential to me. I wanted to explore a new musical landscape while staying rooted in my own sound, my own phrasing, and my own emotional truth. Technology should support expression, not replace it, and this project allowed me to do that on my terms,” said Minnelli.Kids Wait Til You Hear This also serves as a musical extension of Minnelli’s memoir, deepening its themes of authorship, resilience, humor, and self-determination. Together, the recording and the book present a unified statement from an artist reflecting on her life while continuing to make forward-looking creative choices.About Minnelli memoir Kids Wait Til You Hear ThisKids Wait Til You Hear This is Liza Minnelli’s candid and deeply personal memoir, offering her voice and perspective on a life shaped by artistry, resilience, humor, and survival. Written in collaboration with Michael Feinstein, the book reflects Minnelli’s experiences in music, film, and theater while exploring themes of ownership, identity, and endurance. Kids Wait Till You Hear This will be published March 10 and is available for preorder wherever books are sold.Media Contact for Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein

