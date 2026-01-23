Syd Leibovitch, Founder of Rodeo Realty, Named to Swanepoel Power 200 List for Over 30 Years of Industry Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syd Leibovitch, Founder of Rodeo Realty, has been named to the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) List, which recognizes the 200 most powerful and influential leaders in residential real estate. This distinction honors Syd Leibovitch’s more than three decades of leadership, innovation, and lasting impact on the residential real estate industry.

The Swanepoel Power 200 is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most authoritative rankings, identifying individuals whose influence meaningfully shapes the direction of residential real estate brokerage. According to Rob Hahn, Executive Editor of the Swanepoel Power 200, the list highlights leaders who improve the overall home buying transaction and advance the real estate business through sustained leadership and vision. Swanepoel further notes that those selected represent the true drivers of the industry, with the list remaining merit-based and free of pay-to-play or preferential treatment.

Syd Leibovitch heads one of the top residential real estate firms in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, leading a brokerage of more than 1,100 agents and overseeing over $3.6 billion in annual sales. He began his real estate career at the age of 23 and forged Rodeo Realty from his garage in 1986, laying the foundation for what has become one of Southern California’s most respected independent brokerages. Today, the company’s celebrity and high-profile listings are regularly featured in major media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and E! News.

Syd Leibovitch’s inclusion on the Swanepoel Power 200 reflects his enduring commitment to excellence, his influence in setting industry standards, and his role in shaping modern real estate brokerage. His leadership continues to guide Rodeo Realty’s growth while advancing professionalism, innovation, and integrity across the industry.

This recognition places Syd Leibovitch among an elite group of leaders whose contributions continue to define and elevate residential real estate.



