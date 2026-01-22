Judicial Nominating Committee Forwards Six Names to Gov. Armstrong for Supreme Court Vacancy

After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected six (6) nominees for the open seat on the bench of the Supreme Court of North Dakota. This position was created due to the retirement of Justice Daniel Crothers. The following are being forwarded to Governor Kelly Armstrong for his consideration: Jacob T. Rodenbiker (Fargo)

Kirsten M. Sjue (Williston)

Mark A. Friese (Fargo)

Michael P. Hurly (Rugby)

Philip J. Axt (Bismack)

Ryan M. Norrell (Bismarck)

