After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected six (6) nominees for the open seat on the bench of the Supreme Court of North Dakota. This position was created due to the retirement of Justice Daniel Crothers. The following are being forwarded to Governor Kelly Armstrong for his consideration:
Jacob T. Rodenbiker (Fargo)
Kirsten M. Sjue (Williston)
Mark A. Friese (Fargo)
Michael P. Hurly (Rugby)
Philip J. Axt (Bismack)
Ryan M. Norrell (Bismarck)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Judicial Nominating Committee Forwards Six Names to Gov. Armstrong for Supreme Court Vacancy
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.