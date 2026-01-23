Call It Closed International Realty Surpasses 25-State Milestone with Strategic Expansion into Wisconsin

Reaching our 25th state is a proud moment for Call It Closed, and Wisconsin is the perfect market to mark this milestone.” — Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty , a rapidly expanding international brokerage renowned for its agent-centric model and virtual-first approach, today announced its official launch in the State of Wisconsin. The move marks a significant milestone for the company, as Wisconsin becomes the 25th state in its growing national portfolio.To lead the expansion, Call It Closed has appointed Greg Cavaiani as the State Broker for Wisconsin. Greg brings a unique and powerful background to the role, having served for years with the City of Milwaukee and City of Oconomowoc Police Departments before transitioning into real estate. Greg’s entry into the industry was driven by family; he took over the family real estate team when his brother was called into full-time ministry.Greg saw instant success by proving to clients that integrity and specific, strategic marketing consistently sell homes. Since then, he has helped hundreds of clients while scaling his team and increasing sales volume. In 2008, Greg launched Response Realtors, growing the company through the most challenging economic conditions by focusing on agent development and local service excellence."Reaching our 25th state is a proud moment for Call It Closed, and Wisconsin is the perfect market to mark this milestone," said Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty. "Greg Cavaiani is exactly the type of leader we look for—someone with deep community roots, a background of service, and a proven track record of growing a business through integrity and grit. We are confident our Wisconsin agents will thrive under his guidance."Greg Cavaiani, newly appointed State Broker for Wisconsin, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the cloud-based brokerage: "At its core, real estate is about people and their futures. We have created a pathway for success in the home buying and selling process by focusing on our clients, our client’s needs, and our client’s dreams. Joining Call It Closed allows us to provide even more tools and value to our agents and clients across Wisconsin. Responsive, Respected, Results—that is our promise."The Wisconsin expansion underscores Call It Closed International Realty's strategic vision for national growth, offering agents a clear pathway to success through innovative technology and a client-focused model.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network across 25 states, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations, leveraging cutting-edge tools to provide unparalleled support to buyers, sellers, and agents alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.