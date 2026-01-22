Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Wyoming County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of King Crittenden, who died on January 14, 2024 following an encounter with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officers at Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica, Wyoming County. The OSI was previously conducting a preliminary assessment of the matter but opened an investigation following the receipt of new information.

On January 14, at Wyoming Correctional Facility, correction and medical staff provided aid to Mr. Crittenden after finding him unresponsive in his dormitory unit. Mr. Crittenden regained consciousness but allegedly became combative. Officers then restrained him, and Mr. Crittenden again became unresponsive, and staff again provided aid. Mr. Crittenden never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at Wyoming Correctional Facility.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.