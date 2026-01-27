RunLoyal Launches Scout AI to Modernize Pet Care Operations with an Integrated AI-First Platform

AI-driven operational insights, pet parent communications, and compliance automation, embedded directly into the system of record with integrated payments

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RunLoyal, a vertical SaaS platform for pet services businesses, today announced the launch of Scout AI, expanding its AI-first operating system for pet care facilities. RunLoyal’s platform combines a cloud-based business portal, staff workflows, kiosk experiences, and a native branded consumer mobile app. Now further enhanced with AI, RunLoyal is the clear leader in helping facilities run more efficiently, communicate proactively with pet parents, and automate compliance workflows.

RunLoyal serves a fragmented market of kennels, doggy daycares, groomers, trainers, and dog parks, positioning itself as a system of record with integrated payments that connects facilities directly with pet parents. The company is scaling quickly, with ~80%+ YoY revenue growth, ~50%+ YoY deployment growth, and ~20% YoY revenue-per-location growth, supported by growing consumer adoption through facility-branded mobile experiences.

Unlike point solutions that sit outside day-to-day operations, Scout AI is embedded directly into the workflows facilities already use—so insights can translate into actions across scheduling, staffing, communications, and compliance. This integrated approach reduces the operational overhead of managing multiple tools and helps teams execute faster with better context.

Scout AI: AI that works because it is embedded in the workflow

RunLoyal’s approach is based on a simple principle: AI delivers the most value when it has a unified context and can execute within the operational workflow—not when it sits outside as a point tool.

Operational Insights (Scout AI): Surfaces capacity and utilization trends, flags operational exceptions, and recommends actions to help operators optimize staffing and service delivery.

Pet Parent Communications: Enables context-aware replies and proactive updates across apps and messaging channels to improve response times and elevate the pet parent experience.

Vaccine Automation (VetLink): Helps capture records, extract key fields, track expirations, enforce facility policies, and trigger reminders—reducing manual review and front-desk load.

Early customer usage has shown measurable improvements, including:

Faster responses to common pet parent inquiries through context-aware communications

Fewer inbound calls and repetitive message threads as owners receive proactive updates and self-service support through branded mobile experience

“Scout AI has helped us cut the staff time spent on customer communications by about half, while still sending personalized updates to our pet owners. It has also helped us monetize better through Report Cards. It’s extremely helpful to see our capacity in real time and adjust staffing to stay efficient while delivering better care for pets.”

— Laura Muntel, West, St. Dog

About RunLoyal

RunLoyal is a vertical SaaS, system-of-record platform with integrated payments for out-of-home pet services businesses, connecting facilities with pet parents and helping operators save time, improve customer experience, and increase profitability.

