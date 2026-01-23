Bloom Holistic Dental Rings in 2026 with Renewed Commitment to Whole-Body Wellness and Non-Toxic Dental Care

I believe in whole body health, including how the health of your mouth is interconnected to the health of the rest of the body.

Bloom Holistic Dental, proudly welcomes the new year with heartfelt wishes for health and vitality to patients, families, and the community.

ENGLISHTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Holistic Dental, a leading biological dentistry practice in New Jersey, proudly welcomes the new year with heartfelt wishes for health and vitality to patients, families, and the community. Founded and led by Dr. Nicole Zimmermann, the practice continues its mission to transform oral health through a holistic approach that honors the profound connection between the mouth and the entire body.

As someone who has personally battled dental and health challenges from a young age, including Lyme Disease, Dr. Nicole Zimmermann understands firsthand the transformative power of natural and alternative treatments. Her journey inspired a deep commitment to non-toxic living and dentistry, leading her to establish Bloom Holistic Dental as a sanctuary for patients seeking biocompatible, mercury-free care.

"I delved deeper into the oral-body connection and how we are truly one being where everything you put into your body has an effect on it, whether positive or negative," says Dr. Zimmermann. "My personal experiences fueled my passion for creating a practice that addresses root causes, promotes healing, and empowers patients to thrive in a toxin-free environment."

Bloom Holistic Dental specializes in advanced biological treatments, including:

-SAFE Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART) certified procedures

-Ozone therapy for non-invasive cavity treatment and disinfection

-Restoration of zirconia implants

-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) therapies for enhanced healing

Dr. Zimmermann holds prestigious accreditations from the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), along with certifications in ozone therapy, SMART removal, Ceraroot implants, and PRF. She is pursuing board certification in Integrative Biologic Dental Medicine and a Naturopathic Medical Doctor degree, ensuring patients receive the most innovative and evidence-based holistic care.

Located at 55 Willow Lane, Suite 203, in Englishtown, NJ, Bloom Holistic Dental creates a soothing, chemical-free space designed to support natural healing processes. As we enter 2026, the team looks forward to helping more individuals achieve optimal oral and overall health.

For appointments or more information, visit www.bloomholisticdental.com or call (732) 792-3260.

About Bloom Holistic Dental

Bloom Holistic Dental is a biological dentistry practice dedicated to treating the whole person by recognizing the energetic, systemic, and biological interconnections between oral health and overall well-being. Using non-toxic materials and advanced natural therapies, the practice focuses on identifying and resolving root causes to restore balance and vitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.