US 93 paving project begins Monday north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – Drivers should prepare for nighttime lane restrictions and delays on US 93 north of Wickenburg as a project starts Monday, Jan. 26, to improve pavement on a 16-mile segment of the highway.

The restrictions are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays from mileposts 156-172, which is about 20 miles north of Wickenburg.

Motorists should plan for the highway to be restricted to one lane of alternating travel, with flaggers and a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place. Restrictions will only be in place during nighttime work hours.

The project is expected to continue through spring 2027.

A project website is being developed and will be available soon at azdot.gov/projects > Northwest.

