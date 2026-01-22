US 93 paving project begins Monday north of Wickenburg
WICKENBURG – Drivers should prepare for nighttime lane restrictions and delays on US 93 north of Wickenburg as a project starts Monday, Jan. 26, to improve pavement on a 16-mile segment of the highway.
The restrictions are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays from mileposts 156-172, which is about 20 miles north of Wickenburg.
Motorists should plan for the highway to be restricted to one lane of alternating travel, with flaggers and a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place. Restrictions will only be in place during nighttime work hours.
The project is expected to continue through spring 2027.
A project website is being developed and will be available soon at azdot.gov/projects > Northwest.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.