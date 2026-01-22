Commissioner Miller Urges Heightened Animal Surveillance as Screwworm Cases Move Closer to Texas

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued a statement following a confirmation by Mexico’s animal health authority, SENASICA, of new active cases of New World screwworm in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas. The latest detections bring the total number of reported cases to 16, with 13 cases currently active. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also confirmed that one of the newly reported cases is the northernmost active detection in Mexico, just 197 miles from the Texas border.

As cases continue to move north, Commissioner Miller is calling on Texas producers, especially those in border regions, to remain alert and take proactive steps to protect their livestock.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Sid Miller:

“Now is the time for Texas producers to stay sharp and be prepared. The Texas Department of Agriculture, working alongside our state and federal partners, is fully engaged in enhanced surveillance, coordination, and response planning. But protecting Texas agriculture starts on the ranch, and we need producers to be our first line of defense.

I urge all ranchers and owners of warm-blooded animals, from cattle to exotic game, to strengthen biosecurity practices now, even out of an abundance of caution. That means closely inspecting animals for wounds, watching for unusual behavior or signs of infestation, promptly treating injuries, and immediately reporting any suspected screwworm infestation.

Early detection is our strongest weapon. Texas agriculture is tough and resilient—but resilience begins with readiness.”

