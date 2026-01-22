Valley Hatchery Welcomes Paula Lazzari to Lead Operations Into Next Growth Phase

Paula Lazzari joins Valley Hatchery as Director of Business Operations

Operational leader joins Valley Hatchery to strengthen systems, support customers, and guide sustainable national growth

KINSMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Hatchery, a nationally recognized poultry hatchery, announced it has welcomed Paula Lazzari as its Director of Business Operations. Lazzari steps into the role as Valley Hatchery continues to scale nationally, bringing a strong focus on operational excellence, organizational clarity, and a customer-first approach to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Valley Hatchery has seen sustained nationwide demand as more families, homesteaders, and small farms seek reliable sources for baby chicks for sale alongside education and long-term flock support. As the business has grown in size and complexity, leadership has intentionally evolved its structure to ensure daily operations are led with focus, consistency, and accountability.

In her role, Lazzari will oversee day-to-day business operations, including fulfillment, customer support, internal workflows, documentation, sales and marketing, and cross-team coordination. Her leadership is designed to strengthen operational foundations, improve consistency, and ensure that customer experience remains a central driver of decision-making as the company grows.

“Paula and I have worked together professionally before, and I’ve seen firsthand how she brings structure, accountability, and calm leadership into complex environments,” said Santino DeFalco, CEO of Valley Hatchery. “As Valley Hatchery reached a point where operations needed to be led with dedicated focus, bringing Paula into this role was a natural next step. She understands how to build systems that support people while protecting the customer experience.”

Lazzari brings experience guiding growing organizations through periods of operational transition, where success depends on clarity, alignment, and repeatable processes. Her approach emphasizes thoughtful scaling, clear ownership, and strong internal communication — all essential as Valley Hatchery continues expanding its offerings and national reach.

“As Valley Hatchery grows, my focus is on strengthening the systems behind the scenes so customers continue to experience reliability, transparency, and care at every step,” said Lazzari. “Strong operations should feel seamless to the customer while giving teams the clarity and support they need to do great work.”

Valley Hatchery serves customers across the United States with a wide range of poultry offerings, including laying breeds, heritage varieties, ornamental birds, and hatching eggs for incubation. The company has built its reputation on pairing product availability with education-driven resources that help customers make informed decisions and successfully manage their flocks.

The role supports a leadership structure that allows executive focus on long-term strategy while ensuring day-to-day operations are led with consistency and care. This alignment strengthens Valley Hatchery’s ability to grow responsibly without sacrificing service quality or internal stability.

As customer expectations around order accuracy, shipping reliability, and communication continue to rise, Valley Hatchery has prioritized operational maturity as a core growth pillar. Lazzari’s leadership will support continued investment in training, documentation, and cross-team alignment.

Her role also reinforces Valley Hatchery’s commitment to supporting its internal teams by creating clearer workflows, improving documentation, and reducing friction across departments — all with the goal of better serving customers.

Valley Hatchery’s continued growth reflects broader national trends toward self-sufficiency, backyard poultry keeping, and interest in sustainable food systems. The company remains focused on responsible expansion that prioritizes animal welfare, customer education, and long-term trust.

With this leadership transition, Valley Hatchery reinforces its commitment to being a dependable, customer-focused poultry hatchery serving poultry keepers nationwide.

About Valley Hatchery

Valley Hatchery is a U.S. poultry hatchery offering baby poultry, hatching eggs, and poultry breeds to customers nationwide. Serving backyard chicken keepers, homesteaders, and small farms, Valley Hatchery focuses on education, transparency, and responsible poultry practices while supporting customers at every stage of their flock-building journey.

