Ottawa Infotainment & iNAGO Announce Strategic Collaboration to Integrate netpeople Conversational AI into DragonFire OS

Ottawa Infotainment and iNAGO Announce Strategic Collaboration to Integrate netpeople Conversational AI into DragonFire OS

Debuting at Automotive World 2026 in Tokyo, the collaboration accelerates deployment of tailored, automotive-grade conversational AI solutions

By integrating our netpeople platform into DragonFire OS, we can bring our highly accurate, real-time AI agents directly into production-ready systems.” — Ron DiCarlantonio, President and CEO of iNAGO

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (OI), a leading provider of automotive-grade infotainment platforms and domain controllers, today announced the integration of iNAGO ’s netpeople conversational AI into the DragonFire OS platform. The collaboration is being unveiled at Automotive World in Tokyo and marks a significant step toward accelerating the deployment of production-ready, domain-specific AI solutions across automotive and mobility applications.The integration brings iNAGO’s advanced netpeople AI platform directly onto DragonFire OS, enabling OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility operators to rapidly deploy intelligent, highly tailored AI agents without the long development cycles traditionally associated with in-vehicle AI systems. By leveraging DragonFire’s automotive-grade hardware and multi-OS software architecture, customers can focus on building differentiated AI-driven user experiences rather than foundational infrastructure.“For years, delivering intelligent in-vehicle assistants meant juggling fragmented hardware and software stacks,” said Ron DiCarlantonio, President and CEO of iNAGO. “By integrating our netpeople platform into DragonFire OS, we can bring our highly accurate, real-time AI agents directly into production-ready systems. This allows OEMs and partners to quickly launch tailored conversational experiences, powered by real data and context, without reinventing infrastructure. Our focus is on delivering proactive, domain-specific AI that solves real-world operational and user problems.”The netpeople platform, developed by iNAGO, enables the creation of customized AI agents that combine natural language understanding, domain-specific reasoning, and real-time data integration. Designed for automotive and mobility environments, netpeople supports proactive, multi-modal experiences that go beyond basic voice recognition or chatbot interfaces.As demand grows for AI systems tailored to specific vehicle types, fleet operations, and regional workflows, Ottawa Infotainment has seen increasing customer interest in configurable, use-case-driven AI rather than one-size-fits-all assistants.“Our customers are asking for AI that fits very specific, very tailored use-cases, whether that is fleet operations, specialty vehicles, or unique mobility environments,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “Integrating iNAGO’s netpeople into DragonFire OS gives customers the flexibility to customize conversational AI behavior, data sources, and workflows while dramatically reducing development time and integration risk.”The announcement also highlights the underlying technical architecture being launched at Automotive World. DragonFire OS now supports Android, QNX, and Linux, enabling a unified development environment across multiple vehicle programs and deployment scenarios.“What we are launching at Automotive World is a highly customizable architecture with key partner integrations already in place,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “DragonFire OS, now running on Android, QNX, and Linux minimizes development effort and unlocks access to a broader ecosystem of developers, like iNAGO, allowing them to get to market faster, while maintaining automotive-grade reliability.”By combining DragonFire OS with iNAGO’s netpeople AI, the collaboration enables faster deployment of complex, high-value AI applications, from conversational interfaces to workflow-driven intelligence, without the cost, time, and risk typically associated with bespoke automotive AI development.See the iNAGO and Ottawa Infotainment integration live at Automotive WorldWest Hall 1, Booth W6-20Tokai Electronics BoothAbout Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment is a provider of automotive-grade hardware and software platforms powering next-generation infotainment, AI, and digital cockpit systems. Its DragonFire OS platform enables rapid deployment of secure, scalable, and customizable in-vehicle experiences across OEM, Tier 1, and mobility customers.About iNAGOiNAGO develops advanced conversational AI solutions for real-world deployment in automotive, mobility, and manufacturing. Its netpeopleplatform enables organizations to build highly accurate and reliable AI agents, customized to specific operational workflows and user needs.

