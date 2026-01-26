Ampere Electric Joins Forces with Northeast Career & Technical Academy to Train Tomorrow's Electricians in Las Vegas, NV

Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electricians Shane Viggiani Owner - Ampere Electric Ampere Electric & NECTA students Ampere Electric Owner & NECTA Students Ampere Electric Las Vegas

This strategic alliance delivers hands-on learning opportunities, equipping aspiring electricians with essential skills to power Nevada's sustainable future.

We’re incredibly proud to give back by teaching these kids the fundamentals that power our daily operations,” — Shane Viggiani

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere Electric, the trusted Las Vegas electrician serving residential and commercial clients across the valley, is investing in the next generation of skilled tradespeople through an ongoing partnership with Northeast Career and Technical Academy (NECTA). Over three dedicated visits, Ampere’s team has donated time, materials, and expertise to teach high school students practical electrical skills, fostering a pipeline of talent for the industry. The collaboration began with an introductory session where Ampere Electric provided Ampere-branded swag, donated EMT conduit, and engaged students in discussions about the electrical trade and career opportunities. On the second visit, the team brought a mobile training wall powered by a Tesla Cybertruck, dividing students into small groups for hands-on EV charger installations. The third session featured the donation of eight subpanels and sufficient breakers, allowing students to install the panels, wire breakers, and run circuits to nearby outlets—building real-world confidence in safe, code-compliant work. “We’re incredibly proud to give back by teaching these kids the fundamentals that power our daily operations,” said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. “From EV charger setups in Las Vegas homes to panel upgrades in Henderson, our electricians live this work. Sharing it with NECTA students not only sparks interest in the trades but addresses the industry’s need for skilled professionals. We’re exploring internship opportunities to continue this momentum and help launch their careers.”

“Thank you to Ampere Electric for investing in our students. Your dedication to sharing your craft with our school enables our students to access a high-skilled future and a robust workforce pipeline for the industry. It takes a village, and we love working with you. Thank you!” said Ryan Cordia, Principal of Northeast Career and Technical Academy.

“Our partnership with Ampere Electric is a powerful example of what industry collaboration can achieve for students. Their team has opened doors for our Energy Technology students to gain real-world experience, develop industry-aligned skills, and see firsthand what a future career in the electrical field can look like. We deeply appreciate their commitment to supporting and empowering our students,” said Nicole DelGado, Assistant Principal of Northeast Career and Technical Academy.

Ampere Electric plans to expand the partnership with additional workshops and potential internships for NECTA’s electrical program students. Highlights from the sessions, including photos and videos, are available on ampereelectricnv.com and the company’s social channels. Ampere Electric, licensed under Nevada #88495, continues to deliver 24/7 emergency services, EV charger installations, panel upgrades, generator setups, and more across Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding areas. The company remains committed to safety, quality, and community development. For more information on Ampere Electric’s services or community initiatives, visit ampereelectricnv.com or call (702) 979-1747. About Ampere Electric: Ampere Electric is a third-generation family-owned electrical contractor founded in 1987 with over 30 years of combined experience, specializing in residential and commercial services across the valley with locations in Las Vegas and Henderson. From 24/7 emergency repairs to innovative EV charger installation Las Vegas home and business owners can trust Ampere Electric to deliver code-compliant solutions that keep homes and businesses powered safely. NV C-2 License | #88495. Learn more at ampereelectricnv.com.

