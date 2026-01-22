Outgoing Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma Joins Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy as VP of Tribal Engagement

Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Vice President of Tribal Engagement at the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy and outgoing Chairman of the Hopi Tribe. Image courtesy of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy.

Experienced Tribal leader and clean energy champion joins the Alliance executive team to support Tribes in their self-determined pursuit of energy sovereignty

The Alliance's commitment to supporting Tribes on their own terms, grounded in respect for traditional values and self-determination, aligns deeply with my vision for Indian Country.” — Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Vice President of Tribal Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Nuvangyaoma as Vice President of Tribal Engagement. Nuvangyaoma brings more than eight years of elected leadership as Chairman of the Hopi Tribe, along with extensive experience championing clean energy development as a means to strengthen Tribal economies and sovereignty.Born and raised on the Hopi Reservation, Nuvangyaoma is Pifwungwa (Tobacco Clan) from the Village of Misungnovi. He holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Management from Scottsdale Community College. After spending more than 25 years working off-reservation in the financial sector, Nuvangyaoma returned home to Hopi with a deep commitment to community service. He was first elected Chairman of the Hopi Tribe in 2017 and served two consecutive four-year terms through 2025.As Chairman, Nuvangyaoma championed clean energy projects that supported economic resilience, self-determination, and long-term community benefit. Under Nuvangyaoma’s leadership, the Hopi Tribe partnered with the Alliance to develop utility-scale solar infrastructure and secure financing for microgrid projects that help advance the Tribe's transition from coal dependence toward Tribally-owned clean energy assets that restore economic stability and self-determination. Nuvangyaoma was a key participant in the Alliance’s petition to FERC, which resulted in the first-ever Tribal Consultation on an energy matter in U.S. history. This collaboration developed Nuvangyaoma’s appreciation for the Alliance’s mission and sparked his interest in supporting other Tribal Nations in advancing their clean energy goals."I am honored to join the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy in this important capacity," said Nuvangyaoma. "Throughout my time as Chairman, I witnessed firsthand the transformative power of energy sovereignty for Tribal communities. The Alliance's commitment to supporting Tribes on their own terms, grounded in respect for traditional values and self-determination, aligns deeply with my vision for Indian Country. I look forward to working alongside Tribal leaders across the nation to advance clean energy solutions that serve our communities' long-term needs and protect our sovereignty."In his new role, Nuvangyaoma brings traditional Indigenous values, lived experience, proven leadership, and a deep understanding of what Tribes need to advance energy sovereignty on their own terms. Throughout his tenure as Chairman, he built strong relationships across Tribal, federal, state, and local governments, including serving on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tribal Advisory Committee. He also continued to serve his community as a Wildland Firefighter with the Hopi Wildland Firefighting Program, and he was a volunteer at KUYI, the Hopi Reservation’s radio station."We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Alliance team," said Chéri Smith (Mi'kmaq Descendant), President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. "His proven track record of leadership, his deep commitment to Tribal sovereignty, and his authentic understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Tribal Nations make him an invaluable addition to our organization. Tim's ability to build meaningful relationships across Tribal, federal and state governments and with the corporate sector brings a heightened level of cultural sensitivity to our work supporting Tribes as they chart their own clean energy futures."The Alliance also recently welcomed Terri Honani as Associate Director of Tribal Engagement. Honani, who is Hopi and Tewa from the Village of Tewa, previously served as Senior Advisor to Nuvangyaoma and brings more than a decade of experience in culturally relevant, respectful engagement across Tribal Nations.About the Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the self-determined efforts of Native American Tribes and Alaska Native Villages to transition to clean energy systems. Our mission is to help Tribes reduce poverty, strengthen climate resilience, and build thriving, sustainable economies while protecting Mother Earth for future generations. Founded in 2016, the Alliance is a 100% philanthropically funded organization offering catalytic funding and no-cost technical, financial, policy, education, and workforce services to Tribal Nations and Alaska Native communities advancing their clean energy goals.

