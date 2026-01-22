Artworks from 3 Newport County galleries and studios are on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill

RHODE ISLAND, January 22 - The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that artwork from Out of the Box Studio and Gallery, Jamestown; Downtown Designs, Newport; and Sunlight Studios, Portsmouth, are currently on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill. The exhibition features collages, textiles, paintings and sculptures, and it closes on March 18.

The exhibit is called 2026 Visions from Newport, Accessible Art Studios. Each of the studios were chosen because they foster inclusive, creative environments where individuals with and without disabilities can express themselves through the arts.

The Opening Reception is on Thursday, Jan. 29, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., in the Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit is curated by Seamus Hames, RISCA's Arts Education Program Director and 504 Accessibility Coordinator.

Official Bio provided by the curator Hames, who lives in Narragansett, is an artist, curator, educator and administrator. He holds a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and an MBA in nonprofit management from Johnson and Wales University. He's managed art programs in Rhode Island for 20 years with nonprofit organizations such as the Jamestown Arts Center and the Newport Art Museum and has created nationally recognized programs for neurodiverse artists. As 504 Accessibility Coordinator Seamus ensures internal and external education on access and accessibility, as well as being the point person for RISCA.

Event Details What: Opening Reception for 2026 Visions from Newport, Accessible Art Studios. When: Thursday, Jan. 29, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Where: Atrium Gallery, First floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence, R. I. 02908

Directions to the Atrium Gallery

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to recognize artists from communities throughout the state. The Atrium Gallery hosts multidisciplinary exhibitions in partnership with diverse artists and cultural organizations. The Gallery features a stunning tall glass ceiling with light that cascades into an open space surrounded by three walls of artwork. This has become a destination point for visitors and the many people who frequent the administration offices at One Capitol Hill, while enriching the environment for hundreds of state workers in the building.