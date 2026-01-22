Honoring Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom
In recognition of Black History Month, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, the Oregon State Police, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal invite the public to honor Letitia Carson, one of Oregon’s first Black pioneers, through a month-long exhibit titled Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom, on display at the State Library of Oregon.
The exhibit highlights Letitia Carson’s remarkable legacy of perseverance, land ownership, and advocacy for justice. It also draws meaningful connections to contemporary Black agriculturalists, food resilience efforts, and community-based land stewardship across Oregon.
“Honoring Letitia Carson reminds us that resilience, courage, and community have always been foundational to Oregon’s history,” said Troy Davis, the diversity, equity, and inclusion manager for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. “This exhibit recognizes Carson’s enduring legacy, and creates space to reflect on how equity, access, and inclusion continue to shape public service, land stewardship, and community resilience across our state.”
Exhibit Dates: Tuesday, January 27 – Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Location: State Library, 2nd Floor, 250 Winter St. NE Salem, OR 97301
Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Closed Monday, February 16 for Presidents’ Day)
Admission: Free and open to the public
Opening Reception for Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom
Monday, February 2, 2026
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Community members are warmly invited to attend an opening reception celebrating the exhibit. The evening will include light refreshments and opportunities to learn more about the partner organizations whose work continues Letitia Carson’s legacy today. Donations will be welcomed to support their missions.
Community & Statewide Partnership
This exhibit and reception are a collaborative partnership among state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders, including:
- Oregon Black Pioneers
- Feed’em Freedom Foundation
- Black Oregon Land Trust
- Oregon Department of Emergency Management
- Oregon State Fire Marshal
- Oregon State Police
- Black Futures Farm
- Oregon State University – Letitia Carson Legacy Project
- AFSCME 3241 (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees)
Learn More & Get Involved
- Black Oregon Land Trust: Instagram @blackoregonlandtrust | Substack: Black Oregon Land Trust
- Feed’em Freedom Foundation: Instagram @feedemfreedomfoundation
Together, these partners honor the enduring impact of Letitia Carson while uplifting ongoing efforts to advance equity, land access, food security, and community resilience throughout Oregon.
