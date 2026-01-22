Honoring Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom

In recognition of Black History Month, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, the Oregon State Police, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal invite the public to honor Letitia Carson, one of Oregon’s first Black pioneers, through a month-long exhibit titled Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom, on display at the State Library of Oregon.

The exhibit highlights Letitia Carson’s remarkable legacy of perseverance, land ownership, and advocacy for justice. It also draws meaningful connections to contemporary Black agriculturalists, food resilience efforts, and community-based land stewardship across Oregon.

“Honoring Letitia Carson reminds us that resilience, courage, and community have always been foundational to Oregon’s history,” said Troy Davis, the diversity, equity, and inclusion manager for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. “This exhibit recognizes Carson’s enduring legacy, and creates space to reflect on how equity, access, and inclusion continue to shape public service, land stewardship, and community resilience across our state.”

Exhibit Dates: Tuesday, January 27 – Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Location: State Library, 2nd Floor, 250 Winter St. NE Salem, OR 97301

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Closed Monday, February 16 for Presidents’ Day)

Admission: Free and open to the public

Opening Reception for Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom

Monday, February 2, 2026

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Community members are warmly invited to attend an opening reception celebrating the exhibit. The evening will include light refreshments and opportunities to learn more about the partner organizations whose work continues Letitia Carson’s legacy today. Donations will be welcomed to support their missions.

Community & Statewide Partnership

This exhibit and reception are a collaborative partnership among state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders, including:

Oregon Black Pioneers

Feed’em Freedom Foundation

Black Oregon Land Trust

Oregon Department of Emergency Management

Oregon State Fire Marshal

Oregon State Police

Black Futures Farm

Oregon State University – Letitia Carson Legacy Project

– Letitia Carson Legacy Project AFSCME 3241 (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees)

Learn More & Get Involved

Black Oregon Land Trust: Instagram @blackoregonlandtrust | Substack: Black Oregon Land Trust

| Substack: Feed’em Freedom Foundation: Instagram @feedemfreedomfoundation

Together, these partners honor the enduring impact of Letitia Carson while uplifting ongoing efforts to advance equity, land access, food security, and community resilience throughout Oregon.