FOWPAL Hosts World Leader Summit of Love and Peace in Belize

FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, center, Belizean Minister of State Ramiro Ramirez, left, and Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner formally endorse the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity. FOWPAL presents the Fire Phoenix Dance, symbolizing rebirth and renewal while ushering in peace and hope. FOWPAL presents a powerful martial arts performance, conveying the message that the spirit of martial arts lies in stopping conflict and promoting peace.

Upholding Transparency and Integrity Through Conscience and Hope

BELIZE, BELIZE, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) visited Belize in Central America in mid-January 2026, bringing with it a powerful message of conscience, transparency, integrity, and peace. Following its arrival on January 13, FOWPAL’s visit culminated in a series of meaningful events, including the Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony and the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace held on January 16 in Belize City.

The summit, themed “Upholding Transparency and Integrity Through Conscience and Hope,” was co-organized by FOWPAL and Patricia McDougall, CEO of Patricia’s Professional Photos and a native of Belize. Welcoming a diverse gathering of government leaders, civil society representatives, and human rights advocates, McDougall highlighted the importance of ethical leadership rooted in conscience. She stressed, “Transparency fosters truth, integrity strengthens institutions, and conscience ensures the efficiency of guidance, just not by power, but by principle.” Envisioning the summit as a catalyst for renewal, she called on participants to take enlightened action and work collectively toward a future guided by courage, conscience, and hope.

FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze delivered the keynote address, calling for global action grounded in conscience, transparency, and integrity. As the initiator of the UN-designated International Day of Conscience and International Day of Hope, Dr. Hong underscored the urgent need for these values in addressing climate, social, and governance challenges. He said, “Let us put the principles of transparency and integrity into practice, grounded in a culture of conscience, and continuously refine our actions through real-world implementation. By uniting hearts and confronting challenges together, this collective strength can guide nations and societies through adversity, helping to resolve hatred and antagonism both among individuals and between nations, while moving us toward peace and sustainability.”

A central highlight of the summit was the Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony. Dr. Hong rang the bell nine times, expressing heartfelt wishes for the awakening of conscience and global harmony. Four distinguished Belizean leaders also rang the bell, each sharing sincere aspirations for peace.

H.E. Lynn Raymond Young, former Ambassador of Belize to the United States, rang the Bell and stated, “I sincerely wish for world peace and especially that the Americas remain a zone of peace.”

His Worship Bernard Wagner, Mayor of Belize City, rang the bell and stated that in a world that is moving so rapidly, sometimes it is easy to forget the most important component to maintaining world peace–love.

H.E. Dr. Candice A. Pitts, City Administrator for Belize City and former Ambassador of Belize to Japan, rang the bell and stated, “I wish that the global peace we desire will begin at the very level of our thoughts, the level of our conscience.”

Hon. Ramiro Ramirez, Belizean Minister of State for Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, rang the bell and wished for “peace in the world and especially in Belize. Let’s stop war and human trafficking."

To date, 667 influential leaders from 158 nations—including 85 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, UN ambassadors, and other visionaries—have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love, affirming peace as a shared responsibility across generations and borders.

During the summit, FOWPAL further advanced its Declaration of Transparency and Integrity, which has been endorsed by individuals in 151 nations, including heads of state, government officials, UN ambassadors, and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Dr. Hong, Minister Ramirez, and Mayor Wagner formally endorsed the declaration, underscoring its importance in ethical governance. Mayor Wagner noted that FOWPAL provides leaders with space for reflection and self-introspection, adding that transparency and integrity are very important for leaders in public service.

Other leaders echoed this message. Dr. Candice A. Pitts emphasized that transparency and integrity are fundamental not only to national governance but also to global cooperation. Medical practitioner Dr. Anya Moguel highlighted that integrity and transparency foster love and peace among people of diverse cultures, religions, and backgrounds.

To encourage individuals to consistently follow their conscience in daily life, Dr. Hong presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to seven leaders from diverse sectors: Ms. Karen Simplis; Ms. Karen Veron; Mr. Shyne Barrow; Ms. Michele Irving, human rights activist; Lieutenant Colonel Jermaine Burns; Ms. Joycelyn Lopez; and Dr. Anya Moguel, a medical practitioner.

Patricia McDougall was honored with the Bridge-Builder Award for Love and Peace in recognition of her efforts to promote transparency, integrity, and unity.

The summit featured FOWPAL’s vibrant cultural performances that deeply moved attendees, including a powerful martial arts demonstration and inspiring music and dance performances such as Fire Phoenix Dance, The Land of Love, and Children from Heaven. The program also showcased FOWPAL’s song “A Prayer for Peace,” followed by a moment of silence for collective reflection and prayer.

Participants described the event as uplifting and transformative. Joycelyn Lopez shared that the positive energy of the summit inspired her to carry its message forward, while Ambassador Young praised FOWPAL’s global efforts, encouraging continued promotion of peace, love, integrity, and human well-being worldwide.

Having traveled to 121 nations to promote conscience, love, and peace, FOWPAL’s return to Belize—shaped by resilience from its ancient Maya heritage to independence in 1981—highlighted the country’s growing role as a moral and diplomatic voice in Central America and the Caribbean. By bringing together leaders from government and civil society, the summit reaffirmed that peace is multidimensional—rooted in human rights, social justice, sustainability, and inner moral clarity—and that even in a divided world, lasting peace is possible when individuals and nations act with conscience, transparency, and integrity.



