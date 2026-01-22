Veterinarians and Service Businesses in Mid-Missouri Gain Specialized Bookkeeping Service

Maple St Bookkeeping provides full-charge bookkeeping services designed specifically for small businesses throughout the Mid-Missouri region.

Maple St Bookkeeping brings industry-specific expertise to veterinary practices, contractors, and service companies across the region.

When I'm setting up reports, I'm thinking about what the business owner actually needs to see. Not just technically correct books, but books that answer the questions they're asking.” — Todd Hauder

VERSAILLES, MO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterinary practices, contractors, and service businesses across Mid-Missouri can now access specialized bookkeeping service from Maple St Bookkeeping , a Versailles firm founded by QuickBooks ProAdvisor Todd Hauder. The Mid-Missouri small business bookkeeping services firm focuses on industries where accurate financial tracking directly impacts business decisions and profitability.Veterinary practices face bookkeeping challenges distinct from other healthcare businesses. Revenue comes from a mix of routine care, emergency services, surgeries, medications, and retail products. Inventory management for pharmaceuticals and supplies requires careful tracking. Many practices also manage boarding, grooming, or specialty services that each need separate accounting treatment.Construction and trades businesses require job costing to understand true profitability. A contractor might complete a project that appears profitable based on the bid and final payment, only to discover—when all costs are properly allocated—that material overruns, labor inefficiencies, or change orders erased the margin. Without accurate monthly bookkeeping that tracks costs by job, these discoveries come too late to inform future bidding."I spent six years working inside the kinds of businesses I serve now," said Hauder, founder of Maple St Bookkeeping. "Construction companies. Retail operations. Service businesses. That experience taught me something most bookkeepers don't learn in certification courses."Home service companies—HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians, lawn care providers—operate with variable revenue that makes cash flow management critical. Seasonal fluctuations affect staffing decisions, equipment purchases, and marketing timing. Accurate books provide visibility into these patterns, enabling better planning rather than reactive scrambling.Maple St Bookkeeping specializes in QuickBooks Online, configuring the software to match how each business actually operates. For a veterinary practice, that might mean tracking revenue by service type and managing inventory for medications. For a contractor, it means job costing that reveals true project profitability. For a service business, it means cash flow visibility that supports operational decisions.Services include monthly bookkeeping, bookkeeping cleanup, payroll processing, bill payment, customer invoicing, and sales tax filing. Beyond veterinary practices, contractors, and home service companies, the firm also serves automotive shops, medical and dental practices, real estate and property management operations, farms, fitness and wellness businesses, and logistics companies.The firm serves businesses throughout Mid-Missouri including the Lake of the Ozarks area, Jefferson City, Columbia, and surrounding counties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.