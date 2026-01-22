Vermont Mediator Introduces Flat-Rate Divorce Paperwork Service to Eliminate Cost Uncertainty

Flat Rate Uncontested Divorce Filing

Accord Mediation offers fixed-price document preparation for uncontested divorces, with complete transparency on fees

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accord Mediation has launched a flat-rate divorce paperwork service designed to provide couples with predictable costs and professional guidance through the divorce filing process. The service addresses a primary concern for divorcing couples: the unpredictability of legal fees in traditional attorney-based divorces.

Traditional divorce proceedings with attorneys typically cost $15,000 to $30,000 per person, with final costs often unknown until the process concludes. Accord Mediation's flat-rate service establishes a fixed price for paperwork: $1,400 for cases involving children under 18, or $1,100 for cases without minor children.

"People going through divorce need certainty during an uncertain time," said Erik Wheeler, mediator and founder of Accord Mediation. "Our flat-rate model means couples know exactly what they'll pay for their divorce paperwork, with no surprise bills and no hourly charges that add up unexpectedly."

How Flat-Rate Divorce Paperwork Works

The flat-rate service covers preparation of all required divorce documents—typically 8 to 16 forms depending on individual circumstances. The fixed fee includes unlimited revisions to ensure accuracy and completeness, plus answers to all questions that arise during the preparation process.

Couples first work through their decisions in mediation sessions (2 hours at $440 per session). Most couples complete their negotiations in 2-3 sessions, though some reach full agreement in a single session. Once agreements are finalized, the mediator prepares all court documents at the flat rate.

For a typical case requiring two mediation sessions, the total cost per couple ranges from $1,980 to $2,280—a fraction of traditional divorce costs. Most couples split these costs evenly.

Ensuring Correctness and Fairness

The flat-rate paperwork service provides professional oversight throughout the document preparation process. A trained divorce mediator reviews all agreements, prepares documents according to Vermont court requirements, and ensures that both parties understand the terms of their divorce settlement.

"Couples want confidence that they're doing this correctly," Wheeler explained. "Having a professional mediator prepare your divorce paperwork means you're not navigating court requirements alone or risking rejected filings due to errors."

The service is designed for uncontested divorces where both parties agree to divorce and are willing to work together to resolve property division, parenting arrangements, and financial matters. The mediator provides context for decisions and helps couples stay productive when discussions become challenging.

Transparent Pricing Structure

Accord Mediation publishes its complete pricing structure:

• Mediation sessions: $440 per 2-hour session

• Flat-rate paperwork (with children under 18): $1,400

• Flat-rate paperwork (no children under 18): $1,100

The flat rate covers all required documents, unlimited revisions, and comprehensive support through the filing process. There are no hidden fees or hourly charges beyond the stated rates.

About Accord Mediation

Accord Mediation provides divorce mediation services in Vermont, specializing in flat-rate, transparent pricing for couples seeking an alternative to traditional attorney-based divorce. The practice focuses on helping couples reach fair agreements while maintaining control over their divorce process and costs, and creates divorce filing paperwork for uncontested divorces.

For more information about flat-rate divorce paperwork services, visit https://www.accordmediationvt.com/blog/flat-rate-filing or call 802-391-4121.

