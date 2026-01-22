Gina van der Vliet Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Gina van der Vliet

NIEUW-VENNEP, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Gina van der Vliet, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Gina van der Vliet is a former entertainment journalist whose bylines have appeared in renowned publications such as Billboard Magazine, The Los Angeles Daily News, and M (Music, Movies and More). Driven by a lifelong passion for publishing and storytelling, Gina transitioned to education and has spent over twenty years teaching primary school children (K–5th grade) in both the United States and The Netherlands. She is dedicated to nurturing the unique talents of her students and is a strong advocate for the power of a Growth Mindset, which she incorporates into her teaching practice.

In 2023, Gina founded Gina’s Voice, a creative platform that allows her to explore voice acting, podcasting, and writing. Inspired by thought leaders including Lisa Nichols, Maya Angelou, Oprah, Marci Shimoff, and Siri Lindley, Gina is committed to helping others live their happiest and most fulfilled lives.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Gina is passionate about supporting LGBTQ+ and human rights organizations. She enjoys spending quality time with her wife, Virginie, as well as with friends, family, and in nature. Her hobbies include practicing yoga, playing the ukulele, and making memories with her grandnieces, Milou and Fien.

To learn more about Gina’s creative journey and projects, visit Ginasvoice.com.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Gina van der Vliet as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Gina van der Vliet, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.