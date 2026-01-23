Celebrate America’s Anniversary at the World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show All kinds of casino memorabilia will be on display at the 2026 CCA Show

The 33rd Annual Casino Collectibles Association Exhibit and Show, Returning to Las Vegas June 18-20 at the South Point Casino

The Casino Collectibles Association's 33rd annual show is the greatest single-location collection of iconic gaming memorabilia and is a must-see event for anyone fascinated by casino gaming history.” — Casino Collectibles Assocation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World’s Largest Casino Chip and Collectibles Show at the South Point casino in Las Vegas will be bigger and better this year, filled with casino memorabilia that embodies the excitement of all things casino. This year the focus is on iconic casino mementos with a patriotic American theme. The event is a must-see (and inexpensive) event for anybody who is fascinated by casino gaming now, then and to come.The 33rd annual Casino Chip and Collectibles Show is presented by the Casino Collectibles Association , an international club devoted to the hobby of collecting casino memorabilia and preserving casino gaming history.The Casino Chip and Collectibles Show is returning to the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday thru Saturday, June 18 - 20, 2026. The public is invited to join in the fun of examining, buying, selling, trading or even evaluating casino collectibles and mementos. The show is open to the public all three days, with a $10 admission on Thursday, $5 on Friday, and FREE on Saturday.Over 30 dealers of casino memorabilia from all over the world will feature museum-like exhibits of nearly everything casino related, including gaming chips, chip sets, slot tokens and cards, dice, matchbooks and ashtrays, playing cards, advertising materials, antique gaming devices, swizzle sticks, post cards and much, much more.Registered show attendees can also take in the four planned educational seminars or participate in a live auction of hundreds of casino chips and other casino memorabilia. Several gaming industry celebrities will be on hand throughout the course of the exhibition to meet and greet attendees.The Casino Chips and Collectibles Show registration and admission is open to the public June 18, 10 am – 5 pm (admission $10), June 19, 9 am – 4 pm (admission $5) and June 20, 9 am – 4 pm (admission is free). Location is Exhibit Hall D at the South Point Hotel Casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada.ABOUT THE CASINO COLLECTIBLES ASSOCIATIONThe Casino Collectables Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the fast-growing hobby of collecting casino memorabilia. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts, including one of the largest archives of gaming manufacturer records and casino gaming chips. Become a member and take advantage of the experts who volunteer their expertise in this fascinating hobby.An educational project of the CCA, the Museum of Gaming History (MoGH) comprises an expanding series of fascinating casino memorabilia kiosk exhibits in Las Vegas located within The El Cortez and Plaza casinos, the Mob, and National Atomic Testing museums and Spinettis Gaming Supplies. The MoGH also puts on free gaming history seminars at the annual CCA show and maintains the ChipGuide, the world’s largest catalog of casino chips and collectibles, currently featuring over 324,000 items. Plans are underway to expand public access to the club’s treasuretrove of casino history.

