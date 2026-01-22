Full Senate Approves Six of Attorney General Jackley’s Legislative Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Six of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s legislative bills, ranging from government transparency to election integrity to protection from illegal drugs and the theft of personal genetic data, received final approval from the State Senate Thursday.

“These bills focus on what has always been my main objective as Attorney General – protecting South Dakota citizens and their property,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These are strong bills; made even stronger by the input received from legislators and stakeholders.

The bills are:

Senate Bill 17: Prohibit a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national, to provide a penalty therefor, and to declare an emergency.

Senate Bill 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of twenty-one and to provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

Senate Bill 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

Senate Bill 49: Safeguard the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provide a civil penalty therefor.

Senate Bills 45 through 49 were on the consent calendar and received unanimous approval. Senate Bills 17 was approved after floor debate. All six bills were unanimously approved.

The Senate’s action means eight of the 10 Attorney General’s bills now have passed the Senate and are on their way to the House.

