Ruth Bustillos Recognized as Top Producer and Rookie of the Year Nominee at Keller Williams Downtown

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruth Bustillos, a realtor affiliated with Keller Williams Downtown in Greeley, Colorado, has recently received recognition for her performance in the Northern Colorado and Denver metro real estate markets. Bustillos was named a top producer for September among more than 300 agents at Keller Williams Downtown and has been nominated for Rookie of the Year by both her brokerage and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). These acknowledgments highlight her rapid ascent and client-centric approach within the industry.Despite entering the dynamic Colorado real estate market just over a year ago, Ruth Bustillos has quickly established herself. Her methodology emphasizes a strategic mindset and deeply client-focused service, which she attributes to her ability to identify unique opportunities. During a period when some perceived challenges in the market, Bustillos recognized a prime environment for buyers, shifting her strategy to intentionally serve first-time purchasers and real estate investors.A distinctive element of her client engagement includes highly personalized closing videos shared on social media. These videos capture the emotional milestone of homeownership, often featuring customized music selected by each client. This personalized approach aims to create memorable experiences and foster a strong referral network, contributing to her authentic brand presence and rapid business growth. Her achievement as a top producer reflects her consistent transaction volume and client satisfaction metrics during September."My focus has always been on empowering clients with the knowledge and support they need to navigate the homeownership journey successfully," said Ruth Bustillos. "To be recognized as a top producer and receive nominations for Rookie of the Year by both Keller Williams Downtown and NAHREP is a profound honor. It validates our commitment to excellence and to helping families turn their housing dreams into reality in a competitive market."Bustillos maintains a commitment to integrity and purpose in her service. Looking ahead, she plans to launch her own team, Zion Real Estate, with the goal of expanding her capacity to assist more families in achieving their homeownership aspirations. For more information about real estate opportunities in Northern Colorado, individuals can visit her Facebook page Keller Williams Downtown is a real estate brokerage based in Greeley, Colorado, dedicated to serving residential and commercial clients across the region with a focus on professional development and community engagement.

