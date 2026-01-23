JANIE KOGAN COMPLETES NASHVILLE SESSIONS WITH SMITH CURRY — PRODUCER BEHIND SHABOOZEY’S #1 COUNTRY CROSSOVER RUN

“Janie brings an instinctive understanding of melody and narrative,” says Smith Curry.” — Smith Curry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Janie Kogan has recently wrapped a set of Nashville studio sessions in collaboration with acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist Smith Curry, one of the key producers behind Shaboozey’s chart-topping country crossover releases dominating 2025/2026 radio and streaming. Curry’s credits include major artists such as Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Pharrell Williams.Kogan traveled from Sydney to Nashville to record at Pentavarit & Warner Chappell Studios, where the sessions, recorded in April, include four new songs — “Eye Contact,” “Sippin On Summertime,” “Mama Drama,” and “Bulletproof” — expanding Kogan’s emerging lane: a polished fusion of modern country storytelling, melodic pop hooks, and soulful vocal dynamics designed for both radio and streaming formats.The new recordings arrive as Kogan is seeing meaningful traction internationally. Her recent single “Eye Contact” has become a breakout moment, hitting #1 on the Euro Indie Music Chart, marking a significant milestone for an independent Australian artist in the global country-pop space. The chart performance signals growing listener adoption and competitive positioning across non-domestic markets.Kogan continues to gain radio traction and discovery-based airplay, with early support from international programmers leaning into female-forward narratives and genre-merging country pop. The response aligns with the broader market shift where radio, DSP algorithmic playlists, and short-form video are increasingly breaking new voices simultaneously.“Janie brings an instinctive understanding of melody and narrative,” says Smith Curry. “She came into these sessions with a clear point-of-view and a readiness to work at a professional level. Her delivery cuts through — it has character, intention, and a commercial edge that’s exciting to produce.”Supporting the audio releases, Kogan has also been rolling out music videos highlighting her dance and performance ability.Following the Nashville recordings, Kogan has seen an uptick across social platforms, including viral studio clips and performance reels showcasing the new material. Her latest releases continue to circulate across DSPs and curated playlists. LISTEN TO JANIE KOGAN on Spotify and make sure to stay on the lookout for COWBOY HIGHHEELS- A high energy line dancing jam.Kogan is slated to announce additional collaborations, creative partnerships, and performance dates as she moves through her 2026 rollout. Kogan is represented by Big Mac Entertainment.

WATCH JANIE KOGAN:

