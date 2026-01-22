Modern Campground Research Shows 40% of Campers Plan to Book Later as Economic Uncertainty Reshapes Outdoor Hospitality

New report based on 1,200 camper surveys identifies actionable strategies for campground operators facing shorter booking windows and higher guest expectations

When a guest visits your website and sees 'sold out' with no alternative path forward, there's a one-in-four chance they're leaving the camping sector altogether.” — Brian Searl

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Campground, the outdoor hospitality industry's leading news publication, today released "Decoding Guest Patterns: Adapting to Shorter Booking Windows and Higher Expectations," the latest installment of its MC Hospitality Highlights research series. Conducted in partnership with Cairn Consulting Group, the report reveals a fundamental shift in how Americans book camping trips—with significant implications for campground revenue and operations.

The research, based on surveys of 1,200 campers and glampers supplemented by 15 in-depth interviews, found that nearly 40% of guests plan to shorten their booking lead times in the coming year. Budgetary concerns drive this trend, cited by 62% of respondents, while 54% point to unpredictable work and family schedules as factors preventing them from committing to reservations in advance.

"The booking window is bifurcating," said Scott Bahr, President of Cairn Consulting Group. "We're seeing a clear split between a core group of early planners who book months ahead to secure specific sites at popular parks, and a growing segment of last-minute travelers who simply cannot—or will not—commit until they know their budget and schedule allow it. Campground operators who understand this dynamic and adapt their strategies accordingly will capture revenue that others leave on the table."

Key findings from the report include:

Twenty-five percent of campers now make reservations less than one week before arrival, representing a substantial last-minute booking market. Among early bookers, 71% are motivated by popular parks filling up quickly, while 68% book ahead specifically to secure sites with desired features such as full hookups or pull-through access.

The research also quantifies the cost of availability friction. More than a third of campers (37%) reported being unable to book a campsite at a private campground when they wanted one. Of those displaced guests, 25% either switched to hotels or cancelled their trips entirely—representing direct revenue leakage from the outdoor hospitality sector.

"This data confirms what many operators sense intuitively but haven't been able to quantify," said Brian Searl, Founder and CEO of Modern Campground. "When a guest visits your website and sees 'sold out' with no alternative path forward, there's a one-in-four chance they're leaving the camping sector altogether. That's not just a missed booking—it's a missed opportunity to convert someone into a repeat guest."

The report identifies a continued demand for what researchers term "rustic with comfort"—guests who seek natural settings and nostalgic experiences like campfires and s'mores but refuse to compromise on essentials including clean bathrooms, comfortable beds, and reliable Wi-Fi. This expectation gap creates both challenges and opportunities for property operators.

The full report includes a "From Report to Reality" section providing six actionable strategies for campground operators, including implementing last-minute booking campaigns, upgrading site photography, creating low-tech waitlist systems, and introducing tiered cancellation policies to capture both budget-conscious and flexibility-seeking travelers.

"We created MC Hospitality Highlights because operators deserve access to the same quality of consumer research that major hotel chains commission," Searl added. "This isn't recycled data or speculation—it's original research designed specifically for the unique dynamics of outdoor hospitality."

The complete "Decoding Guest Patterns" report is available for free download at https://moderncampground.com/mc-hospitality-highlights-january-2026/

About Modern Campground

Modern Campground is the outdoor hospitality industry's premier news publication, delivering original research, breaking news, and strategic insights to campground owners, RV park operators, and glamping resort managers. Founded in 2021, Modern Campground publishes the MC Hospitality Highlights research series in partnership with Cairn Consulting Group. For more information, visit https://moderncampground.com

About Cairn Consulting Group

Cairn Consulting Group is a research and strategic consulting firm specializing in the outdoor hospitality and recreation industries. Led by President Scott Bahr, the firm provides consumer behavior analysis, market research, and strategic guidance to campgrounds, RV parks, and outdoor recreation businesses nationwide. For more information, visit https://cairnconsultinggroup.com

