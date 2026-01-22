House Republican Leadership Statement on Fully Funding the America First Agenda

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain released the following joint statement after the House passed the remaining appropriations bills and concluded its work on FY26 appropriations:

“Today, House Republicans completed another monumental achievement by completing Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations — without a bloated omnibus bill or another continuing resolution. Despite slim margins, nonstop media noise, and Democrats’ 43-day government shutdown, House Republicans have made significant progress to restore regular order and return the appropriations process to a committee-led, member-driven approach. Chairman Cole and our appropriators worked tirelessly for months to deliver this outcome, and today, the House joined them in getting the job done.



“Together, all twelve appropriations bills provide responsible, full-year government funding, spend less than another continuing resolution, and codify reforms to cut waste, fraud, and abuse. Once enacted, any last remnants of Biden-era spending will be replaced with President Trump’s spending levels. Many doubted us, but Republicans have delivered once again in making the America First agenda a reality. We have finally turned the page, and we are not turning back.”

