DepoDash Launches Redesigned Platform to Help the Legal Industry Scale Without Sacrificing the Record

New interface, services, and transcript workflow tools support reporters, agencies, courts, and firms navigating the growing demands of modern proceedings.

These changes reflect how legal proceedings are actually conducted today. Technology should expand capacity and efficiency while reinforcing professional oversight—not replace it.” — Bob Bakva, President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DepoDash announced a major upgrade to its legal-proceedings platform , introducing a redesigned interface, expanded multi-user workflows, and a new tiered service structure designed to meet the evolving demands of court reporters, reporting agencies, courts, law firms, and government institutions.As the legal industry adapts to changing formats, growing transcript demand, and capacity constraints, the upgraded DepoDash platform is built to help organizations scale efficiently while preserving professional oversight, accuracy, accountability, and integrity of the official record.The redesigned platform offers an intuitive user experience, enhanced navigation, and centralized tools for managing proceedings and transcript production across teams and locations. New multi-user management features support coordinated workflows for agencies, firms, and courts, while a tiered service model enables flexible deployment for independent professionals through large, multi-department organizations.“These changes reflect how legal proceedings are actually conducted today,” said Bob Bakva, President of DepoDash. “Technology should expand capacity and efficiency while reinforcing professional oversight—not replace it. This release is about giving trained reporters and transcription professionals the tools they need to maintain accuracy, accountability, and control in a rapidly changing environment.”The platform builds on DepoDash’s real-time capture technology , cloud collaboration, and post-production tools for audio-based transcripts, delivering an end-to-end workflow from live proceedings through final delivery. The release reflects a broader industry shift toward modern workflows that preserve long-standing standards of trust, precision, and neutrality in the official record.“Our customers told us they needed a platform that could scale with them,” said Annette Frattarole, Vice President of Sales. “Whether supporting a solo reporter, a growing agency, or an entire court system, this redesign provides a flexible foundation for organizations navigating growth and operational change.”DepoDash’s continued innovation is informed by more than 40 years of legal-technology experience through its sister company, ProCAT, a long-time provider of court reporting and transcription solutions.The upgraded DepoDash interface and new service tiers are rolling out to customers this month, with additional enhancements planned throughout the year. More information, including service tiers and demo scheduling, is available at DepoDash.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.