eXp Luxury Realty Strengthens Support for International Investment in Vail's Luxury Market

Beatriz Martinez

Martinez leverages extensive experience and multilingual capabilities to guide global clients through complex luxury real estate transactions in the Vail Valley

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vail, Colorado – eXp Luxury Realty is enhancing its specialized services for international buyers and investors seeking premier luxury investment properties in Vail, Colorado. With a growing interest from global clientele, the firm provides comprehensive support for cross-border transactions and market analysis, guiding clients through property acquisition in the region. Beatriz Martinez, a seasoned real estate advisor with eXp Luxury Realty, leads this specialized area.The firm's approach, spearheaded by Martinez, is informed by a deep understanding of international client needs and cultural nuances. With expertise in multiple languages including Spanish, English, and Portuguese, and an Executive MBA in International Business, eXp Luxury Realty's international team offers guidance to foreign nationals navigating the United States real estate landscape. This support extends from property acquisition to post-purchase services, including vacation rental strategies. Martinez also contributes to educational content for global investors through Spanish-language platforms on YouTube, Instagram, and her "Conquering Vail" podcast, enhancing the firm's outreach.eXp Luxury Realty's commitment to the international market is demonstrated through its successful facilitation of significant real estate sales, including over $250 million led by Martinez. The firm also leverages a Spanish-language digital ecosystem dedicated to Vail Valley real estate, reaching thousands of followers and subscribers. A recent example of client success involved a family from Mexico City, whose two-year engagement with eXp Luxury Realty resulted in the acquisition of a home in Vail Village. This complex cross-border transaction required coordinating a team of local professionals, including lenders, CPAs, and attorneys, to ensure asset protection and U.S. compliance, aligning with the family’s long-term investment goals."Our goal is to make the process of owning a luxury property in Vail as clear and secure as possible for our international clients," said Beatriz Martinez, Real Estate Advisor at eXp Luxury Realty. "We focus on providing comprehensive support, from initial market assessment to the final stages of a complex transaction, ensuring every detail is managed with precision."For more information about international luxury real estate in Vail, visit beaenvail.com or contact Beatriz Martinez directly. Beatriz Martinez is a key real estate professional at eXp Luxury Realty, specializing in luxury investment properties and cross-border transactions for international clients in the Vail Valley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.