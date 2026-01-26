Philadelphia Gift Show Celebrates 30 Years as the Mid-Atlantic’s Premier Wholesale Shopping Event

OAKS, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philadelphia Gift Show , the largest gift show in the Mid-Atlantic region, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a milestone event taking place February 1–3, 2026, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, located at 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456.For three decades, the Philadelphia Gift Show has been the go-to wholesale shopping destination for retailers seeking the latest products, emerging brands, and hottest trends across hundreds of product categories. The 2026 show will feature 200+ exhibitors, including established brand names and first-time exhibitors, showcasing everything from Holiday & Seasonal and Decorative Accessories to Made in USA, Handmade & Handcrafted, Jewelry, and more.“It’s hard to believe we’re celebrating 30 years of the Philadelphia Gift Show.” said April Holinek, Show Director, Philadelphia Gift Show. “Our show has always been about bringing people together. This year, we’re pulling out all the stops with special giveaways, anniversary celebrations, and an incredible lineup of exhibitors. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are joining us for the first time, we can’t wait to welcome you and make this milestone event truly unforgettable.”30th Anniversary Event HighlightsSunday, February 1 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM• Goody bag giveaway filled with exhibitor samples for the first 100 stores (9:00 AM)• Cake and champagne toast celebrating 30 years of the Philadelphia Gift Show (2:00 PM)• Daily prize giveaways featuring exhibitor-sponsored gifts and merchandise creditsMonday, February 2 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM• 30th Anniversary goody bag giveaway for the first 100 stores (9:00 AM)• Free lunch of Philly cheesesteaks (12:00 PM)• Daily prize giveawaysTuesday, February 3 | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM• Daily prize giveaways• Lunch on us — buyers can pick up a lunch voucher at registrationThe Philadelphia Gift Show offers free admission for qualified buyers, including retailers from a wide range of industries such as apparel, home décor, gourmet food, garden and outdoor, jewelry, museums, spas, pharmacies, souvenir shops, specialty stores, and more.“As we celebrate 30 incredible years of the Philadelphia Gift Show, we’re thrilled to showcase an extraordinary lineup of Made in America brands—just in time for America’s 250th birthday,” said Lisa Berry, Group Vice President at Clarion Events. “This milestone year is all about honoring craftsmanship and innovation, and we can’t wait for retailers to discover the abundance of homegrown products that will define 2026.”Retailers can learn more at www.philadelphiagiftshow.com and register to attend at https://forms.reg.buzz/philadelphia-gift-show-2026/vfpr Please direct any inquiries to philadelphiagiftshow@clarionevents.com.***About the Philadelphia Gift ShowThe Philadelphia Gift Show is the region’s leading destination for retailers seeking the newest products and freshest trends. For more than 30 years, it has brought together thousands of buyers across the Mid Atlantic and Tri State areas to discover standout giftware, accessories, artisan goods, and more. Hosted annually at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, it offers a curated marketplace designed to help stores differentiate their product mix and stay ahead of what’s next. For more information, visit philadelphiagiftshow.com.About Clarion EventsClarion Events is the world’s largest privately owned event and exhibition organizer, producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events and digital products across the globe. Since its inception in 1947, the company has grown into a truly international organization, with a portfolio of 125 events and media brands across a range of vertical markets. Clarion Events employs nearly 2,000 people in 12 countries around the globe.The organization aims for each of its products to become a market leader in customer satisfaction and delight while retaining talented people and loyal partners. The business constantly strives to increase its value across long-term vertical industries with significant international growth potential. Clarion Events is presented as a best-in-class, customer-centric, and digitally enabled partner.By applying a customer-first approach across the organization, they create outstanding platforms and products for their customers and partners to grow their own businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.