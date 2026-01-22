Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty and Hill Harper Announce New Speakeasy and Hybrid Retail in Madison Park

Realogics Sotheby's International Realty President and CEO Dean Jones and Actor/Hospitality Entrepreneur Hill Harper

Dynamic Coworking Spaces to Host Retail Clientele and Special Events to Support Operations; Anticipation Builds for Madison Park to Welcome Lifestyle Center

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) announced an expanded partnership with actor, author, entrepreneur, and lifestyle curator Hill Harper, confirming plans for a forthcoming lifestyle gathering space shared with RSIR’s flagship Madison Park office — celebrating its 10-year anniversary in one of Seattle’s most distinctive retail corridors. Harper recently unveiled The Rock, a new private events venue adjacent to RSIR’s Mercer Island branch, the latest in a series of like retail hybrid installations with the progressive real estate brokerage.The collaboration builds upon the recent success of ASA Mercer Island, Harper’s acclaimed speakeasy concept, and reflects a broader evolution in how real estate, hospitality, and community intersect in a post-pandemic marketplace.Together, RSIR and Harper are redefining what a modern brokerage can be — not simply a place to transact, but a cultural and social anchor that activates neighborhoods, supports local business ecosystems, and creates meaningful experiences.A New Model for Place-Making in a Changing MarketAs traditional retail and dedicated office models continue to evolve post-pandemic, RSIR has emerged as a national leader in hybrid, lifestyle-driven real estate environments. By partnering with celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, and cultural curators — including Chef Brandon McGill (Bruciato), DeLille Cellars, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, FogRose Atelier, Jocovine by Adrian Lopez, and now Hill Harper — the firm has helped pioneer a new category of experiential brokerage.The most recent opening of The Rock, an intimate events venue adjacent to RSIR’s Mercer Island gallery, extends this vision. Designed by Harper to host private dinners, cultural salons, corporate gatherings, retail pop-ups, and community celebrations, the space offers a refined yet approachable setting that bridges hospitality and connection.“ASA Mercer Island, The Rock, and our newest concept in Madison Park is about creating a place where people come together with intention,” said Hill Harper. “It’s not just about food or drinks — it’s about conversation, creativity, and community.”“It’s all very symbiotic as our members of the community exhibit similar psychographics,” added Harper. “We want to build an environment that has the same quality interior as a private residence, to feel like an extension of one’s living room for impromptu socializing or for curated events.”A Flagship Expansion in Madison ParkLocated at 4031 East Madison Street in Seattle, the bespoke retail space was made possible by the landlord, Meriwether Advisors, LLC, by modifying the office lobby and programming a shared sense of arrival for the collaborative yet independent business operations.The reimagined space will integrate:-A café and bar experience curated with acclaimed speakeasy operator Hill Harper-A redesigned lobby that blurs the line between office, lounge, and gathering space-A landscaped indoor-outdoor garden with firepit features-Flexible event capacity designed for intimate dinners, receptions, and brand activationsImmediate retail access to new RSIR brokerage office spaces and operations, with access to a shared conference room and potential for additional office expansion on the retail levelThe result is a “Goldilocks” lifestyle venue — larger and more versatile than a private dining room, yet more intimate and personal than a hotel ballroom — filling a long-standing gap in Seattle’s event and hospitality ecosystem outside private clubs such as the Seattle Lawn Tennis Club or Broadmoor Country Club.“RSIR has been a successful, long-standing brokerage operator in this location and Hill Harper’s proof of concept at ASA Mercer Island made this opportunity a great way to activate our storefront,” said David Rothrock of Meriwether Advisors, LLC. “As a local resident myself, I know how much anticipation there is for a concept like this and the neighborhood will welcome the new hospitality.”A Shared Vision for the Future of Urban Experience“We know that real estate happens where the conversations start and hybrid retail spaces are a creative way to generate happenings and manage the costs,” said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. “But together — with the right partners — they create something far more powerful. They activate buildings, serve the community, and create environments where relationships can form organically.”This collaborative model allows for:-Shared risk and shared reward between landlords, operators, and collaborative tenants-Flexible use across dayparts and audiences, creating 18-hour lifestyle activation-Resilient economics in a time of rising costs and shifting consumer behaviorA Platform for ConnectionFrom Bainbridge Island to Kirkland, Bellevue, Mercer Island, and now Madison Park, RSIR’s portfolio of hybrid spaces has become a blueprint for adaptive reuse and experiential placemaking. The addition of Hill Harper’s concepts further elevates that platform, offering spaces that feel personal, curated, and human in an increasingly digital world.“People are craving connection,” Harper concluded. “These spaces give them a reason to come together — not just to transact, but to belong. We are also a venue to expand the catering potential for local restaurants. We want to become their private dining room for the neighborhood.”The retail venues are open for retail traffic but also special events, including:-Private parties like family celebrations, birthday parties, etc.-Corporate meetings and presentations as a retail alternative to a conference room-Fundraisers and retail pop-ups (fashion shows, truck shows, etc.)-Real estate lectures and launch events for destination properties, new condominiums, etc.-Live music and entertainment programming (comedy nights, games, etc.)Curated auction sweeps for Sotheby’s Auction House (timepieces, art, antiquities, etc.)-Marquee venue for community events benefiting local institutions like Friends of Madison Park and McGilvra Elementary School“We look forward to furthering our commitment to the Madison Park community,” added Jones. “We are also welcoming additional real estate brokers to join the brokerage as we all flourish together.”About RSIRRSIR is a leading global real estate brokerage serving the Pacific Northwest, representing the region’s most distinctive homes and developments. The firm is known for its innovative approach to real estate, strategic partnerships, and commitment to elevating the client experience.About Hill HarperHill Harper is an award-winning actor, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and cultural curator. His hospitality concepts blend community, culture, and conversation into thoughtfully designed gathering spaces.

