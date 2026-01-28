KPN Consulting Services Launches Regional Financial Wealth Symposium with UNC Charlotte and City of Charlotte

KPN Consulting Services Patty Acheampong, KPN Consulting Services CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360-Degree Consulting Firm Expands Economic Empowerment Footprint Through Strategic Partnerships and Community Investment KPN Consulting Services , a leading 360-degree consulting firm specializing in small business and nonprofit advisory services, announced that it has successfully supported and closed more than $20 million in business acquisitions over the past year, while simultaneously expanding its regional economic empowerment platform through strategic institutional partnerships.The firm has strengthened its position as a trusted growth and acquisition advisory partner for entrepreneurs navigating complex business strategies, while deepening its commitment to community impact through measurable investments in youth entrepreneurship and business ecosystem development.In a significant milestone, KPN has partnered with UNC Charlotte's Belk College of Business and the City of Charlotte to launch the inaugural Annual Business Acquisition & Financial Wealth Symposium, scheduled for March 27, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. This collaboration positions KPN at the intersection of education, capital access, and entrepreneurship, creating a sustainable pipeline for business growth and wealth creation in the Carolinas."KPN balances high-performance consulting with a deep commitment to social impact, investing in youth engagement, pro bono consulting, and community initiatives, while consistently delivering measurable business growth and transformation for our clients," said Patty Acheampong, CEO of KPN Consulting Services. "We are intentional about creating tangible outcomes—not just for the businesses we advise, but for the communities we serve."The firm's flagship KPN Business Networking Gala continues to serve as a cornerstone ecosystem event, connecting over 500 business owners with mentors, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. The platform fosters long-term relationships and tangible business outcomes, extending far beyond single-event engagements.KPN's community impact operating model delivered significant returns in the past year, with over $380,000 invested in donations, sponsorships, and pro bono services. The firm directly engaged more than 400 students across 10 high schools through entrepreneurship workshops, leadership development programs, and economic mobility initiatives designed to build the next generation of business leaders."Our vision is to become a household name in consulting for small businesses and nonprofits—recognized nationally for empowering entrepreneurs, strengthening communities, and creating real economic mobility through acquisitions, growth strategy, and ecosystem partnerships," Acheampong added. "This vision is anchored in our core values of commitment, synergy, innovation, customer focus, and continuous learning. Scale means nothing if it comes at the expense of service excellence or integrity."Founded in 2016, KPN operates on five core values: Commitment, Synergy, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Continuous Learning. The firm delivers end-to-end program ownership, including strategy development, branding, logistics, stakeholder coordination, and executive-level speaking engagements.About KPN Consulting ServicesKPN Consulting Services is a 360-degree consulting firm committed to empowering entrepreneurs and nonprofits through strategic advisory services, business acquisitions support, and community-centered economic development initiatives. Founded in 2016, KPN has established itself as a trusted partner for small businesses navigating growth, acquisitions, and sustainable value creation. For more information, visit https://kpnadvisory.com Media Contact:

