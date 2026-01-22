Winter weather alert: City snow plan, safety tips, and how you can help

With a winter storm expected to bring snowfall and dangerously cold wind chills to the Lawrence area, the City of Lawrence Municipal Services & Operations (MSO) Department is preparing for deteriorating travel conditions. MSO crews are out today pre-treating bridges, elevated surfaces, and other priority areas ahead of the storm.

Current forecasts indicate wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees and the potential for 2 to 8 inches of snow, with snow expected to begin around 6 p.m. Friday and continue through late Saturday night. Extreme cold is expected to set in overnight Thursday and persist into early next week.

What to expect from City snow response

During winter weather, MSO crews prioritize treatment and plowing on key routes first to help emergency, fire, police, and transit vehicles move safely across the city. Priority routes include school zones, bridges, hospitals, emergency facilities, bus routes, and commercial and industrial corridors.

Once priority routes are addressed and conditions allow, crews transition into residential areas. In general, residential plowing begins once two or more inches of snow has accumulated, or when icing occurs. During severe weather, residents may also see an additional ridge of snow at the end of driveways after plows clear residential streets. In downtown Lawrence, crews may push excess snow into the center of the street before loading it for removal to another location.

How residents can help

The City is asking residents to take proactive steps to reduce crashes, keep routes clear for responders, and help crews work efficiently:

If you can stay home during active snowfall and icy conditions, please do. If travel is necessary, slow down, increase following distance, and use extra caution on hills, curves, and intersections. Move vehicles off the street whenever possible. Parked cars are the biggest barrier to effective plowing. Cul-de-sacs are especially difficult to clear if vehicles are present. If street parking is necessary, parking on one side of the street helps.

Parked cars are the biggest barrier to effective plowing. Cul-de-sacs are especially difficult to clear if vehicles are present. If street parking is necessary, parking on one side of the street helps. Keep trash and recycling carts out of the street. Place carts at the edge of your driveway, not in the roadway, so plows can operate safely and consistently.

Trash and recycling collection

Trash and recycling collection will continue as conditions allow. If roads become too hazardous, collections may be delayed and resumed when it is safe to do so. If this occurs, the City will send out notices through press releases, social media posts, and notifications via the ReCollect solid waste app.

Commercial customers should ensure dumpster enclosures are accessible after plowing. Residents should also anticipate possible adjustments to Lawrence Transit and Parks, Recreation & Culture programming during heavier storms. Visit lawrencetransit.org for the latest info on weather impacts to bus service.

Sidewalk snow and ice removal

Property owners are responsible for clearing public sidewalks adjacent to their property within 48 hours after snowfall ends. If ice cannot be removed, it must be treated with sand or another traction material within the same timeframe. Residents who need assistance with sidewalk snow removal can learn more about the Safe Winter Walkways program at lawrenceks.gov/snow.

Cold weather reminders

To help prevent frozen pipes, residents can let a small stream of cold water run from a faucet, open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls, seal cracks that let cold air into crawlspaces or basements, and disconnect hoses and cover outdoor spigots.

If you suspect a frozen service line, call MSO at 785-832-7800. Do not attempt to open or thaw the water meter yourself.

Stay informed

For more information on priority routes, snowfall response, sidewalk requirements, and winter driving tips, visit lawrenceks.gov/snow.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov