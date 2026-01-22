GEORGIA, January 22 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency today ahead of Winter Storm Fern's impact on the state this weekend. The Governor also directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC) and mobilize any needed resources to address any potential needs around the state. The State of Emergency will run through January 29, 2026.

"As forecasts continue to evolve, Georgians should be prepared for freezing precipitation that causes dangerous conditions and the potential for damage and power loss beginning Saturday," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I have been working closely with state and local officials to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will begin treating roadways ahead of the storm's initial impact, and -- along with our emergency management and public safety teams -- they will be working around the clock throughout this weather event. I'm urging all Georgians to take necessary precautions now to ensure their families and pets can stay safe, warm, and fed over the coming days."

The State of Emergency allows for the Georgia Department of Defense to provide up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops, should they be needed for preparation, response, and recovery efforts. Among other provisions, the State of Emergency order also prohibits price gouging; suspends hours-of-service limitations for commercial vehicle operators involved in response activities; and temporarily increases weight, height, and length limits for commercial vehicles transporting essential supplies. Access the full State of Emergency Executive Order here.

Current Weather Forecast:

A major winter storm is expected to bring significant impacts to parts of Georgia, especially north of I-20, this weekend.

Much of North Georgia is under a Winter Storm Watch from late Friday night through Monday morning, with the possibility of being upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory, and additional counties may be added.

Chances for wintry precipitation are high across North Georgia throughout the weekend.

The current expectation is for most of that precipitation to be freezing rain.

The presence of rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow will depend on the exact temperature at any given time.

Precipitation will likely begin in northern Georgia Saturday afternoon and will continue through Sunday evening before temperatures reach the teens and 20s on Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain very cold through Tuesday, January 27.

Prolonged freezing temperatures could prevent melting and drying on roads and potentially cause pipes to burst.

Dangerous travel conditions will be possible beginning Saturday and could continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Widespread power outages are possible in impacted areas, with gusty winds continuing through Monday.

Impacts for specific locations will continue to be refined over the next few days as forecast confidence improves.

As always, stay tuned to forecast updates from your local National Weather Service office and reliable media outlets.

State Action and Preparation:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is actively staging crews and equipment to respond to the current winter weather threat. They will soon begin brining operations to pre-treat interstates, state routes, bridges, and overpasses in needed areas of the state. Crews will prioritize keeping high-traffic routes passable for emergency vehicles and first responders, as well as areas providing access to hospitals and urgent care centers. Residents are urged to avoid travel in the most impacted areas whenever possible this weekend. For those who must travel, GDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and provide ample space for crews to safely continue treating and clearing roads to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division has partnered with GDOT to escort brining details. Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers and Officers will be on standby across the state for any service calls regarding the winter weather and other needs, with specific response teams stationed in areas most affected by the storm.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Forestry Commission, and Department of Agriculture have response teams and chainsaw crews at the ready for any requests to clear road debris, public safety assistance, and other critical needs. The Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will identify debris staging areas and ensure storm debris is properly handled, stored, and disposed of during the severe weather event. EPD is also prepared to support critical infrastructure, including drinking water, wastewater systems, and safe dams.

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance:

Residents should check with their local officials for information about warming centers and comfort station locations. State parks with warming centers can be found here. More tips are as follows:

Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches.

Keep heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.

Insulate your home and ensure doors and windows are sealed.

Check and install a working carbon monoxide detector.

Have backup heat sources like extra blankets, sleeping bags, or a wood-burning fireplace.

Check your antifreeze, brakes, heater, tires, and wipers.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Carry an emergency Ready kit with items like a portable phone charger, ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction, and jumper cables.

Use generators outdoors and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Allow pipes to drip or insulate them to prevent freezing.

Keep pets indoors and check on elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, visit gema.georgia.gov/winter.

GEMA/HS will provide ongoing updates regarding winter weather conditions via its website (gema.georgia.gov) and social media accounts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local National Weather Service updates and news stations.

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.