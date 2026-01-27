Choreographer Brian Friedman Reveals Backstage Stories With Britney Spears & Janet Jackson on Race Of Your Own Pod

Brian Friedman (l) on set with Host Vergi Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed choreographer and creative director Brian Friedman recently appeared on the Race Of Your Own podcast with host Vergi Rodriguez, offering an in-depth look at his legendary career, including iconic collaborations with Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.In the episode, Friedman dives into behind-the-scenes details from choreographing Britney Spears’ provocative and era-defining “I’m A Slave 4 U” music video. He shares insights into the creative atmosphere on set, the collaborative energy between artist and choreographer, and how the choreography helped redefine Spears’ image at a pivotal moment in her career. Rodriguez and Friedman reflect on what it was like to be on the set of such an iconic music video and on how the trust, experimentation, and intensity that shaped one of pop music’s most memorable visual moments. Rodriguez has previously worked with Brian Friedman with Britney Spears and Prince.Friedman also discusses dancing for Janet Jackson on her “Rock Wit U” music video, highlighting Jackson’s precision, artistry, and hands-on involvement in the creative process. He speaks to the high standard of excellence Janet brought to every rehearsal and shoot, and how the experience further influenced his approach to storytelling through movement. He also reflects on his time working with Harry Styles at the beginning of his career when he competed on the X-Factor when One Direction was first formed. He also reflects on the passing of Styles' band member Liam Payne.Throughout the conversation, Friedman opens up about navigating high-profile collaborations, developing a signature style, and building longevity in a competitive industry. His appearance on Race Of Your Own underscores the podcast’s mission to spotlight individuals who forge their own paths and leave lasting cultural impact.The episode provides rare insight into the creative processes behind some of pop culture’s most iconic visuals, making it a must-listen for fans of music, dance, and entertainment.ABOUT BRIAN FRIEDMANBrian Friedman is an award-winning choreographer and creative director whose work spans music, film, television, and live performance. Known for his bold and expressive style, Friedman has collaborated with many of the world’s most influential artists and continues to shape the future of dance and pop performance.Friedman has choreographed, directed, and performed many music videos and performances, such as Britney Spears "Toxic", "Me Against the Music", "Boys", "I'm a Slave 4 U", and her "The Dream Within a Dream Tour" and Onyx Hotel Tour Tours. His other work includes "My Love Is Like...Wo" by Mýa, "The One" by Prince, and *NSYNC's "Pop". Friedman has also choreographed for various television shows including Will & Grace, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, and the Billboard Music Awards.In 2011, Friedman re-joined Britney Spears to choreograph the music videos, and performances for her #1 Singles "Hold It Against Me"and "Till the World Ends". In 2019, Friedman worked with South Korean girl group Itzy for their song "Icy".In 2025, Friedman came out of his dancing retirement to appear in the video for Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra".ABOUT THE HOSTVergi Rodriguez is an influential podcast host known for her thought-provoking interviews that explore cultural, social, and personal stories. She is an entertainment industry expert who has worked with a multitude of names in film and television like Prince and Britney Spears. With a focus on inspiring narratives and diverse perspectives, a “Race of Your Own” offers a space for listeners to engage with groundbreaking ideas and trailblazing individuals from a wide range of fields. With a Master's in Psychology, an advocate for women and people of color she blends her storytelling roots with a mission to elevate underrepresented narratives through unfiltered conversations, personal reflection, and political commentary. Through her production company Planet V Productions, LLC, her first short film “Dreamer” was officially selected in a variety of film festivals worldwide, including Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival & Diversity In Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival. It also has won a multitude of awards including Audience Award at the Boston Latino Film Festival.ABOUT RACE OF YOUR OWN"Race of Your Own” is a thought-provoking podcast hosted by Vergi Rodriguez, exploring race, identity, leadership, and representation through candid conversations with changemakers from diverse fields. Each episode invites listeners to reflect on how culture and lived experience shape our collective future. With over 90,000 hours of watch time in just a few months, Race of Your Own has established itself as a rising force in the independent media landscape, redefining how stories are told and who gets to tell them.Listen and watch the full episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Youtube

Brian Friedman : Building Your Own Lane & Redefining Success S2E10

