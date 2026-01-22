Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency for 19 Northern Counties Ahead of Wintery & Icy Forecast

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed a proclamation issuing a state of emergency for 19 northern counties ahead of the anticipated wintery and icy forecast for the state.

“In Alabama, we are no stranger to Mother Nature. However, when it comes to winter weather, we are not as familiar. So, as we head into this weekend, I am urging my fellow Alabamians, especially in the northern part of our state, to stay weather aware,” said Governor Ivey. “Based on the current forecast, we have a few concerns, including potentially dangerous driving conditions. For those reasons, I have issued a state of emergency for potentially impacted counties.”

Counties included are Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston.

“Our agency has prepared extensively for winter weather, with resources pre-staged for nearly every potential scenario. Our local EMAs continue to do an excellent job preparing their counties and municipalities through coordinated planning and proactive measures,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman. “We are in close communication with our local and state partners and stand ready to provide support as conditions change. As impacts occur, we will assess needs in real time and respond quickly to ensure communities receive the assistance they need.”

The state of emergency is effective immediately to allow any state resources to be in place.

The governor added, “I have also directed certain state agencies to position resources so we can prepare and respond effectively. Be sure to tune in to your local meteorologists. Y’all, stay safe, stay warm and stay weather aware.”

Alabama law specifies that a state of emergency ordinarily will last for 60 days; however, it may be terminated earlier by written proclamation.

The state of emergency proclamation is attached.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing the proclamation today is also attached.

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Sunday, January 25, 2026: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/ed1b082ac12f6cbaef0c2ff41bbc159220260122175700/806971852e5b89e27276578c877d6f5220260122175730/9b4cd1

