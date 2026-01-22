Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele on collaboration with CSIR to advance digital transformation

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Mondli Gungubele (MP), today concluded a successful engagement with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aimed at strengthening strategic collaboration in support of South Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) to engage with CSIR leadership and researchers on the organisation’s current and emerging capabilities in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), broadband connectivity, digital infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing.

Deputy Minister Gungubele emphasised the importance of closer collaboration between government and science institutions to accelerate innovation and ensure that technological advancements translate into tangible socio-economic benefits for all South Africans.

“CSIR remains a critical strategic partner in our efforts to build a digitally inclusive society. Through deliberate collaboration, we can harness local innovation to drive industrial growth, improve service delivery, and enhance the quality of life of our people,” said Deputy Minister Gungubele.

The engagement reaffirmed the commitment of DCDT, working together with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation through CSIR, to align research and development with national priorities, particularly those focused on digital inclusion, sustainable development, and the creation of a high-capacity state.

Discussions further explored opportunities to leverage CSIR’s research and innovation to support broadband expansion, smart infrastructure development, and the adoption of emerging digital technologies across government and industry.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening interdepartmental synergy and ensuring that science and technology play a central role in South Africa’s digital future.

Enquiries:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: media@dcdt.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates