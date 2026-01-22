Special Investigating Unit secures order of R500 000 pension payment

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order by the Special Tribunal to interdict the pension payout of R500 000 to the former National Lotteries Commission (NLC)official Sibonelo Vilakazi.

Vilakazi was the former Client Liaison Officer from the KwaZulu-Natal NLC branch. The preservation order stems from an SIU investigation, in which Mr Vilakazi exploited his position to enable his spouse, Ms Nosipho Zanele Zuma, to receive 48 payments totalling R31.2 million from entities benefiting from NLC grants.

The funds were funnelled through Ms Zuma’s company, ZZET Enterprises, and purchased luxury vehicles and properties, including two Toyota Quantum’s, a Toyota Hilux, and two real estate properties. A report by the Financial Intelligence Centre states that 05 ZZET Enterprises received multiple electronic fund transfer payments from several care centres and football clubs of approximately R 32 259 707.00. SIU investigations show that more than 400 care centres and football clubs made payments to accounts linked to Vilakazi and Zuma from money received from the NLC between 2019 and 2023. Previously, the SIU obtained an order to freeze approximately R2.4 million held in four bank accounts linked to Vilakazi and Zuma.

On the recommendation of the SIU, the NLC initiated a disciplinary process. The disciplinary process, conducted from November 29, 2023, to August 1, 2024, found Mr Vilakazi guilty of all charges and dismissed him on October 4, 2024, marking a decisive step in addressing his gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breaches of fiduciary duty.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption. The SIU will continue to pursue officials who resign or are dismissed in the face of an investigation by freezing their pension benefits and instituting civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions.

The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC and the conduct of NLC officials and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State. The SIU is empowered by the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 to institute civil action in the Special Tribunal or the High Court to correct any wrongdoing it uncovers in its investigation. The SIU refers evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

