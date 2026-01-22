Manny del Valle of Keller Williams Winter Park Earns Top Producer Recognition, Expands Specialized Relocation Support

Manny del Valle

Realtor leverages 'Manny Knows A Guy' network and bespoke approach for clients across Central Florida

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manny del Valle, a realtor with Keller Williams Winter Park , has been recognized as a Top Producer and welcomed into the firm's exclusive Luxury division. Operating from Winter Park, Florida, Manny has deepened his focus on providing specialized support for clients relocating to or within the expansive Orlando metropolitan area, from its western edges to the East Coast beaches. His approach integrates a comprehensive local network and personalized service designed to simplify complex transactions.Since 2018, Manny has applied his experience in the Central Florida real estate market. His 25-year background as a corporate recruiter prior to real estate honed his negotiation skills and client needs assessment, informing his philosophy that real estate is fundamentally about relationships and people. Manny works as a full-time agent, offering bespoke, customer-centric service that includes managing every detail from start to finish, including home staging for listings. He serves a diverse clientele, ranging from luxury buyers seeking properties upwards of $2,000,000 to first-time home buyers and individuals undergoing significant relocations. Additionally, Manny extends special services to teachers. He is fluent in both English and Spanish, providing both listing and buyer services.A cornerstone of Manny’s service is his local network, branded as "Manny Knows A Guy." Having lived in Orlando since 1990, Manny has cultivated a network of trusted vendors and professional services, including home improvement specialists, attorneys, and financial planners. This resource allows him to offer support beyond typical real estate transactions, assisting clients as they settle into new communities. Manny personally handles all his properties, ensuring consistent representation and leveraging his negotiation skills. His dedication and success led to the Keller Williams Top Producer Award and his inclusion in the Keller Williams Luxury division.Manny emphasizes building lasting relationships and fostering community connections. This commitment is exemplified by a recent situation involving a family relocating from California with a fourth-grader. Over five months, Manny utilized his "Manny Knows A Guy" network to locate a suitable home and connect the family with schools and teachers equipped to address their child’s specific needs. "I take pride in helping people not just find a house, but truly feel at home in a new community," said Manny del Valle, Realtor with Keller Williams Winter Park. This level of personalized support aims to transform clients into integrated members of their new community.For more information about Manny del Valle's real estate services, visit MannysMyAgent.com

