Caribe LNG Announces Strategic Equity Investment and LNG Supply Agreements Closed with Six One Commodities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribe LNG announced today the closing of a strategic minority equity investment by Six One Commodities (“61C”), together with LNG supply agreements under which 61C will supply LNG for the initial phase of the Caribe LNG project in Colombia.As part of the transaction, 61C made a minority equity investment in Caribe LNG. In addition, under the parties’ investment arrangements, 61C has the option to make a further equity investment, subject to agreed conditions. These arrangements strengthen the project’s capital base while preserving flexibility for additional investors as the platform continues to develop.Commenting on the transaction, Pablo Tribin, CEO of Caribe LNG, said,“Securing both capital and LNG supply from an experienced global energy merchant represents an important step forward for Caribe LNG. This transaction reinforces our execution capabilities while maintaining the flexibility needed to scale the platform over time and welcome additional partners as the project progresses.”Under the LNG supply agreements, 61C will act as supplier for the initial phase of the project, providing up to 51,000 MMBtu per day. The agreements secure access to LNG from global markets and support Caribe LNG’s advancement toward commissioning, while preserving flexibility for future commercial arrangements.Reflecting on 61C’s role, Joseph Limone, Chief Legal Officer of 61C, said,“61C is pleased to partner with Caribe LNG as both an investor and LNG supplier for the initial phase of the project. Our global sourcing, trading, and execution experience allows us to support practical LNG solutions in markets where supply diversification and disciplined execution are increasingly important. This investment reflects our conviction in Caribe LNG’s phased growth plan and the strength of the team delivering it.”Caribe LNG has been structured as a scalable LNG import and distribution platform, designed to support phased growth. While the initial phase contemplates supply of up to 51,000 MMBtu per day, the platform is designed to expand to a total capacity of up to 180,000 MMBtu per day through subsequent phases. The project utilizes flexible offshore and onshore logistics, including Roll-on / Roll-off (RoRo) LNG transportation and regasification at customer facilities or pipeline interconnections, enabling rapid deployment and operational flexibility. As the project evolves, Caribe LNG expects to evaluate additional investment participation and LNG supply arrangements to support future expansion.About Six One CommoditiesSix One Commodities is an integrated global energy merchant specializing in physical and financial commodity trading, optimization, and structured investments. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut and active across global markets, the firm brings deep market insight, execution capabilities, and risk management expertise across natural gas, LNG, and power markets.About Caribe LNGCaribe LNG LLC is a developer and owner-operator of modular LNG import, storage, and distribution infrastructure across Latin America. The company is focused on building and operating flexible, fast-track LNG platforms that support reliable natural gas supply and scalable market entry.Caribe LNG is sponsored by Course 2 Energy LLC and Andalusian Energy LLC, combining investment, development, and technical expertise to advance LNG infrastructure solutions in the region.

