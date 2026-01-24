American Racket Sports Association (ARA) Announces Partnership with YTEX Strings to Protect Arms and Boost Performance

American Racket Sports Association ARA is excited to announce a major partnership with YTEX Strings

ARA partners with YTEX to give members 20% off arm-friendly, elite-performance strings that reduce injury and boost spin, control, and durability.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Racket Sports Association ARA ) is excited to announce a major partnership with YTEX Strings, the globally recognized leader in soft, arm-friendly polyester string technology.This partnership directly supports ARA’s mission to help competitive racket sports players of all ages stay healthy, avoid injury, and perform at their peak for longer. By making YTEX’s premium strings available to every ARA member at exclusivepricing, our members are putting the most advanced, arm-protective equipment straight into their players racquets.Why YTEX?After thorough evaluation and consistent feedback from members, coaches, and medical professionals, ARA selected YTEX because their strings are the only polyester line that delivers elite spin, control, and durability while dramatically reducing the risk of tennis elbow and arm fatigue.Independent USRSA testing confirms it: YTEX Quadro Twist Black ranked#1 in spin potential and #2 overall out of more than 200 strings tested — second only to natural gut.Exclusive Benefits Now Available to Every ARA Member- 20% instant discount on the entire YTEX product range (soft co-polyesters, multifilaments, microfiber, and premium synthetics).- Members can retrieve their exclusive discount code instantly by using the code found at https://americanracketsportsassociation.com/YTEX/ - Pre-approved wholesale access (no minimum order quantity) — perfect for coaches, academies, stringers, pro shops, and high-volume players who want even deeper discounts.- To activate your wholesale account, simply contact Ivor Savage at ivor@ytexstrings.com.“We hear it consistently from our members — especially juniors and players switching to polyester — that arm pain is a huge roadblock,” said ARA and CEO, Shaun Boyce. “This partnership with YTEX isn’t just about a discount; it’s about giving every ARA member access to the best arm-friendly technology on the market so their players can train harder, compete longer, and protect their students’ future in the sport.”Whether you’re a rising junior protecting growing arms, a college player chasing rankings, a tournament veteran, or a coach equipping an entire team, ARA and YTEX are making world-class, health-focused string technology more accessible than ever.For more information or to claim your member benefits today,visit americanracketsportsassociation.com orMedia Contact:American Racket Sports Associationinfo@americanracketsportsassociation.comYTEX Strings Contact:Ivor Savageivor@ytexstrings.com

