FBI Case File Review Podcast Marks 10 Years of Sharing FBI Stories

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired FBI agent, author, and podcast host and producer Jerri Williams celebrates the 10th anniversary of FBI Case File Review, the podcast dedicated to examinations of FBI investigations by the actual case agents and staff who worked on the cases. The series launched with its first episode on January 22, 2016, alongside the host’s first blog post that same month, and the publication of her first crime novel later that year. Since then, 385-plus episodes have been posted, and the podcast has grown into a widely respected historical record of the Bureau.A Personal Beginning“I originally set out to become a best-selling crime novelist — my first crime novel was published in September 2016 — and the podcast was an afterthought, a way to find readers,” said host and retired FBI agent Jerri Wiilliams. “What began as a marketing tool evolved into a purpose-driven mission to preserve the FBI’s institutional knowledge and protect the public’s positive perception of the Bureau.”Why the Show MattersShortly after the podcast began, the FBI was thrust into intense public debate (notably starting in July 2016) surrounding the 2016 presidential campaign. Witnessing those controversies transformed FBI Case File Review into a mission focused non-partisan podcast with a goal to:• Contribute to the positive public perception of the FBI• Preserve institutional knowledge• Memorialize the personal legacies of guestsRetired agent Williams said, “I let my case reviews, and the facts presented, speak to the dedication, integrity, and personal sacrifices of the FBI agents in the field working hard to keep Americans safe in their communities.” In Episode 385, a special solo show to be released on January 22, 2026, the ten-year anniversary date, she reviews the reasons why and how she’s been producing the show for ten years and answers listeners' questions.Highlights & Accomplishments of FBI Case File Review and Host Jerri Williams• The companion nonfiction book, FBI Myths and Misconceptions, was published, using podcast excerpts to debunk 20 common FBI clichés.• Jerri Williams received the FBI Agents Association G-Man Honors Distinguished Service Award (2021) for telling real FBI stories.• Former FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared as a guest on the podcast’s 300th episode.• Jerri Williams made a guest appearance on My Favorite Murder, a top 30 true crime podcast in all categories , and doubled FBI Case File Review’s audience reach.• Filmed a video for the Insider YouTube Channel reviewing money‑laundering scenes in popular TV shows and movies — which currently has over 9 million views.• Created a three-part podcast series celebrating the 50th anniversary of women FBI agents• Interviewed two FBI legends on the podcast about the history of African American special agents.• Served as FBI consultant for Tom Rob Smith’s Hulu series Class of ’09 and for JJ Abrams and Latoya Morgan on HBO Max’s Duster.About FBI Case File ReviewEach episode showcases interviews with retired FBI agents and staff about an FBI case, starting from the beginning of the investigation to the sentencing and incarceration of those responsible for violating federal laws. It is a nonpartisan, fact-focused podcast that documents federal investigations, preserves institutional memory, and fosters informed public understanding of the FBI and its mission. Potential listeners can find the podcast at Apple Podcast, Spotify, YouTube, and other popular podcast apps.About Jerri WilliamsJerri Williams has always been a storyteller and, after serving 26 years as a special agent in the FBI, she has plenty of stories to tell. During most of her Bureau career, she worked major economic fraud investigations and is amazed at the schemes and deceptions con-artist and corrupt corporate and public officials devise to steal other people’s money. She notes that with a gun, they can steal hundreds. But with a lie, they can steal millions.She also uses her investigative experience to write FBI crime fiction about greed and corruption.

