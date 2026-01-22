Next Day Access Columbia, Maryland: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility solutions, announces the launch of Next Day Access Columbia, Maryland, owned and operated by Tal Shachar.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Next Day Access Columbia, Maryland, owned and operated by Tal Shachar.“When she introduced me to Next Day Access, I immediately knew this was it; everything aligned perfectly,” Tal said when he was introduced to Next Day Access by his franchise consultant. After 15 years of experience in product management, Tal was ready to pursue business ownership, and with additional experience through service and relationship building, he knew partnering with Next Day Access was the right choice.Tal’s biggest inspiration, however, is his father. “My father has been in a wheelchair for the past eight years, and I've witnessed firsthand how the right accessibility solutions - the very products and services Next Day Access provides - can restore independence and dignity.” Over the eight years, Tal and his father have seen what works and what doesn’t for him, and he understands that accessibility isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. “I've witnessed how the right modification can transform someone's daily life, and how poor service or inadequate solutions can cause frustration and even danger,” Tal says. “I'm not just bringing professional expertise - I'm bringing empathy, technical capability, and a personal commitment to treating every client the way I want my own father to be treated - no runaround, no surprises, just straightforward help when you need it most.”He looks forward to both the technical and emotional fulfilment of providing solutions for his communities, developing solid working relationships with those who serve the same individuals. “I want to be known as a trusted resource - the person they call when a family needs help. Being part of the local business community and contributing to our neighbors' ability to stay in their homes safely is something I take seriously,” he said. He strives to see the humanity in each person, acting as though he were serving his loved ones. “When I look back a year from now, I want to know that I've made a genuine difference in people's lives, one installation at a time.” His opening day is January 20, 2026.About Next Day Access Columbia, MarylandNext Day Access Columbia, Maryland, provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Columbia area and surrounding communities. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, wheelchair & platform lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Columbia, Maryland, contact their team at 410-941-3999 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/columbia-md About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

