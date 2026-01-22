Police hosts National Excellence Awards, National Police Day and Career Expo at Bloemfontein, 26 to 27 Jan

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will host its annual National Excellence Awards, National Police Day and Career Expo in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, together with Deputy Ministers Dr Polly Boshielo and Mr Cassel Mathale, and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will lead senior management and members of the Service in commemorating excellence, dedication and service in policing.

National Excellence Awards

Overview:

The National Excellence Awards recognise and honour outstanding performance, exceptional commitment to community relations, innovation, professionalism and acts of bravery within the South African Police Service. The ceremony features more than 30 award categories, including the prestigious National Commissioner’s Awards and Ministry Awards.

Date: Monday, 26 January 2026

Time: 14:30 for 15:00

Venue: Lemo Green Park, Rodenbeck, Bloemfontein

National Police Day and Career Expo

Overview:

In 2005, Cabinet proclaimed 27 January as National Police Day. On this day, the SAPS honours the sacrifices made by men and women in blue in the pursuit of safety and security for all who live in South Africa, while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

National Police Day 2026 will also feature a SAPS Career Expo, providing learners, graduates and jobseekers with an opportunity to explore the diverse career paths available within the organisation.

Date: Tuesday, 27 January 2026

Time: 08:30

Venue: Dr Petrus Rantlai Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein

Enquiries:

Lt Col Amanda van Wyk

Cell: 067 595 0163

Capt Loraine Earle

Cell: 082 446 1020

Major General Phokane

Cell: 083 645 6252

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

#GovZAUpdates