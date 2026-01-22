Furniture For Life Massage Chairs Announces New Line of Dual Mechanism Massage Chairs

Positive Posture DualTech Pro AI Massage Chair - with AI Destress Test™

New dual-mechanism designs and advanced wellness AI demonstrate continued innovation in the premium massage chair category.



BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture For Life Massage Chairs, a leading massage chair developer, distributor, and retailer, announced the introduction of two new models to its The World’s Best Massage Chairs® collection: the Positive Posture DualTech and the Positive Posture DualTech Pro AI. Both chairs incorporate next-generation dual-mechanism technology, while the Pro AI adds an intelligent, sensor-driven AI Destress Test™, marking another step forward in the the ongoing evolution of the Positive Posture lineup of massage chairs.

Advancing an Industry Through Innovation

The massage chair category has transformed rapidly over the last decade, advancing from simple back-massage devices to highly engineered wellness systems. Capable of nuanced, full-body therapy, dual-mechanism designs—featuring two independently controlled massage engines working simultaneously— allow the DualTech and DualTech Pro AI to replicate the coordinated techniques of a skilled massage therapist.

The addition of AI in the DualTech Pro AI signals the next phase of innovation: personalized, data-informed massage programming supported by biometric information.

How the AI Destress Test™ Works

Positive Posture’s AI Destress Test™ uses a non-invasive optical sensor to measure heart rate, heart rate variability, micro-vascular flow, and blood oxygen saturation.

The DualTech Pro AI uses this data to determine the user’s Stress Assessment Score (S-A-S) and recommend a massage session. The goal is simple: provide guidance that helps users choose a massage program aligned with how they’re actually feeling in the moment, rather than leaving them to guess among dozens of options.

Balancing Innovation With the Core Experience

According to Furniture For Life Massage Chairs Founder Cliff Levin, the company is committed to advancing high-end massage technology without losing sight of what matters most.

“Innovation is essential, and we embrace it wholeheartedly,” Levin said. “But technology should never overshadow the fundamental value of a truly great massage. Features like dual mechanisms and AI should deepen the experience—not distract from it. To this end, we invest as much - if not more - time into the development of the compelling, industry-leading massage choreography that undergirds every chair we bring to market.”

A Shared Foundation: Dual-Mechanism Engineering

Both DualTech and DualTech Pro AI employ two synchronized massage mechanisms designed to perform in harmony across the upper and lower body. This configuration delivers balanced coverage, consistent pressure, and the ability to address multiple regions simultaneously—hallmarks of the dual-mechanism approach that has become increasingly central to the industry’s high-performance segment.

Both massage chair models feature precision engineering and therapist-inspired technique, and the DualTech Pro AI layers on biometric intelligence and program optimization.

