Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,818 in the last 365 days.

N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Jan. 29 by web conference to discuss hardened structures

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel is scheduled to meet via web conference on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. to discuss preparing theEffects of Hard Structures on Coastlines report.  At the CRC’s November 2025 meeting, the panel was tasked with evaluating alternatives for managing oceanfront erosion. The purpose of this meeting is to develop an outline for the report to propose to the CRC. The public may listen to the meeting by computer or phone.

When: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, 11 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada) 
Where: Web conference 
Meeting linkWebex attendee meeting link 
Meeting number/Access code: 242 792 88505 Meeting password: SciencePanel2026 (72436238 when dialing from a phone or video system) Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City.

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The  CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Jan. 29 by web conference to discuss hardened structures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.