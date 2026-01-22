N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Jan. 29 by web conference to discuss hardened structures

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel is scheduled to meet via web conference on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. to discuss preparing the “Effects of Hard Structures on Coastlines” report. At the CRC’s November 2025 meeting, the panel was tasked with evaluating alternatives for managing oceanfront erosion. The purpose of this meeting is to develop an outline for the report to propose to the CRC. The public may listen to the meeting by computer or phone.

When: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, 11 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Web conference

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting number/Access code: 242 792 88505 Meeting password: SciencePanel2026 (72436238 when dialing from a phone or video system) Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City.

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.