Radix Named 'Digital Transformation Company of the Year' by CIOReview for Turning Vision into Value

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in technology solutions for asset-intensive industries, has been recognized by CIOReview as Digital Transformation Company of the Year, honoring its ability to help customers transform bold visions into measurable business value.By blending deep engineering expertise with advanced digital innovation, Radix empowers organizations to operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently at scale. With a global team of over 1,300 engineers and technologists, Radix goes beyond project execution—delivering solutions that solve complex challenges and accelerate operational excellence, turning strategic vision into tangible results.“Our true strength is in combining deep domain expertise with digital innovation to create solutions that deliver real, measurable value for our customers,” said Joao Carlos Chacamovitz, Radix Founder and Global CEO. “Every project is an opportunity to help our clients achieve operational excellence and unlock new levels of performance.”This latest accolade recognizes Radix’s excellence in delivering complex, large-scale digital initiatives that drive operational efficiency and sustainability for asset-intensive industries, transforming industrial vision into tangible business value using AI digital technologies to achieve resilience and impact with measurable benefits and positive ROI for global customers.Two core Radix innovation solutions demonstrate this transformation, enabling superior outcomes and swift adaptation to changing demands. Leafcutter enables faster decision cycles and unlocks higher operational value, and JO.AI helps users uncover insights, automate workflows, and navigate complex datasets without requiring expert-level analytics skills.“Radix is redefining what’s possible in industrial operations by adapting our methodologies to diverse environments—from offshore platforms to advanced manufacturing lines—while navigating local constraints and regulatory landscapes,” said Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO, North America. “This award underscores our mission to lead the next wave of industrial transformation, scaling AI-powered solutions with agility and driving sustainable, measurable value through a truly digital-first approach.”“We’re honored by CIOReview’s recognition,” said Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer, North America. “Much of Radix’s intelligence and innovation happens behind the scenes, powering our customers’ success. This award validates the unique value we deliver—helping asset-intensive industries not only compete but thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive market.”Radix transforms vision into measurable value by combining deep engineering expertise, cutting-edge digital innovation, and an unwavering customer-first mindset. This unique approach fosters genuine collaboration, accelerates operational excellence, and empowers organizations not only to thrive but also to lead at scale in an increasingly competitive landscape.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their technology journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more: www.radixeng.com

